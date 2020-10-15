Stanadyne Opens New Research And Customer Service Center In Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanadyne, a leading global fuel and air management systems supplier, today opened its new Research and Customer Service Center in Southfield, Michigan. The new office will provide the company's customers with easier collaboration, quicker response time and improved access to their customized engineering technology solutions.

The Center is strategically located to deliver increased operational efficiency, agility and proximity to its customers, partners and suppliers. Supporting the company's development of gasoline and diesel fuel injection systems and future technology development, the office will initially house program management, engineering and sales activities.

"The proximity to our customer base will afford the highest level of response, quality and customer support, connecting us on a whole new level," said Brad Stroia, chief technical officer, Stanadyne LLC. "Stanadyne is well positioned for growth, both domestically and globally, and the new Detroit Center increases our industry presence and allows us access to some of the most talented automotive R&D and engineering minds in the world to accelerate our product timeline from system innovation to market."

Broadening its global footprint to the heart of the transportation industry in Michigan is the latest in a series of strategic growth initiatives the company has recently executed to provide its customers with the most advanced gasoline and diesel systems in the marketplace.

In April 2019, Stanadyne acquired PurePower Technologies, a leader in the engineering and remanufacturing of diesel fuel injectors for OEMs and the aftermarket. Earlier this year, the company also announced a strategic partnership with Liebherr Components, one of the world's largest manufacturers of construction machines, to supply, distribute and service integrated diesel fuel injection systems for on-and off-highway road engines.

About Stanadyne LLC

Stanadyne LLC is a global transportation technology leader in fuel and air management systems. The company specializes in pioneering technologies in gasoline and diesel fuel injection systems for the engines that make our world move, and in the aftermarket, remanufactured components that help keep those engines on the road. Headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, Stanadyne provides customized design, engineering and manufacturing solutions for its customers operating in facilities in the U.S., China, Italy, India, and United Arab Emirates, along with a worldwide network of aftermarket service dealers and distributors. For more information, visit Stanadyne.com.

