Stand Out in Your College Application--The Help You Need from Admissions Expert Dr. David Nguyen & AcademicInfluence.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FAFSA, The Common App, early admissions, essay questions about the meaning of life amid a pandemic—college application season is in full swing. And it feels overwhelming, especially when a perfect school is in sight, but admission is not guaranteed.

For students who want to maximize their chances of getting into their dream college, AcademicInfluence.com offers illuminating first-hand insight into the process with:

How to Stand Out in Your College Application

Author and college admissions consulting expert David Nguyen, Ph.D., details the dilemma: "Applicants to the top 40 national colleges and universities ranked by U.S. News & World Report are already expected to have high GPAs and test scores, so how can students stand out on their college applications?"

Gaining a competitive edge may be all that separates a student getting into a selective school instead of settling for a backup. Included among the 10 student achievement areas Nguyen believes can boost admission chances are social impact, innovation, and art. Each of the 10 areas receives a deeper examination that can help students make the most of their own achievements and point them to other areas they may have neglected.

"In some cases, a student's extracurriculars can sway college admissions officers to forgive less-than-perfect GPAs and less-than-shiny test scores," says Nguyen.

Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University, adds, "It's crunch time for high school seniors and for those seeking to improve their job desirability during this unusual job market. They need to equip themselves with the most helpful admissions information. AcademicInfluence.com believes Dr. Nguyen's insights can help students build applications that look more appealing to admissions officers and help students achieve their educational goals."

Author David H. Nguyen, Ph.D., who has also written " How to Choose a College Admissions Consultant ," is on the Academic Advisory Board of AcademicInfluence.com. In 2015, he founded Next Level Prep, which offers online software courses and online academic coaching, helping thousands of students get into the top 40 universities in America. His clients include academic superstars, international students, and students managing unique challenges such as autism. He does free consulting for low-income families in the USA. Dr. Nguyen also teaches bioinformatics workshops for high school students, intensive Computational Biology Workshops. He obtained both his BA in molecular & cellular biology and his Ph.D. in endocrinology from University of California, Berkeley.

AcademicInfluence.com is a team of skilled, professional academics, data researchers, and lovers of learning. With its innovative Influence Engine, Desirability Index, and Custom College Rankings tools, AcademicInfluence.com offers students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond the answers they seek with the objectivity they need.

AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

