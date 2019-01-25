Stand Together Announces Giving Together Initiative To Unite Americans And Break The Cycle Of Poverty

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Together, a national organization committed to breaking the cycle of poverty, announced today the launch of its Giving Together Initiative to encourage individuals to leverage their time, talents, and resources to break the cycle of poverty in America.

The Giving Together Initiative launches in conjunction with Stand Together's efforts related to National Poverty Awareness Month, during which Stand Together has made a series of grant announcements projected to reach approximately $20 million by the month's end. These grants help high-impact nonprofits to scale and become more effective.

The Giving Together Initiative is designed to continue to raise awareness, inspire action and help many more people to have an impact in their communities.

"This country is full of people who want to make a difference, they just want to know how," said Evan Feinberg, executive director of Stand Together. "We have a platform where people can match their passions with some of the top performing nonprofits in the country. We hope to encourage as many people as possible to apply themselves to help others break the cycle of poverty."

Founded in 2016, Stand Together has vetted over 2,000 community groups and works with more than 115 social entrepreneur-led nonprofits – groups that are on track to help nearly two million people in 2019. The Giving Together Initiative offers opportunities for people to donate, volunteer and connect in unique ways to make a difference by combining technology with Stand Together's robust network of nonprofits to make philanthropy easier, more effective and impactful.

Activations through various campaigns will support members of Stand Together's Catalyst Network, organizations leading the fight against poverty across six issue areas: Addiction and Mental Health; Financial Empowerment and Entrepreneurship; Housing and Homelessness; In-Prison, Reentry and Second Chances; Workforce Development; and Youth and Education.

Individuals can join the Giving Together Initiative by visiting StandTogetherAgainstPoverty.org.

ABOUT STAND TOGETHER

Stand Together is a social change organization committed to breaking the cycle of poverty by supporting the creative solutions of individuals and communities around the country. Founded in 2016, Stand Together strengthens communities by investing in social change-makers that can break barriers for individuals in poverty so that they can realize their full potential.

For more information on Stand Together's Catalyst Network and how to get involved visit StandTogetherAgainstPoverty.org. To join the National Poverty Awareness Month conversation, follow @StandTgthr and #PovertyAwareness.

