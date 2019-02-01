Stand Together Commits $30 Million In January To Organizations Helping People Out Of Poverty In America

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Together, a national venture philanthropy group and social change organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty, today reported a total of $30.6 million in investments throughout the month of January, during National Poverty Awareness Month. Through its series of community-based portfolio investments, Stand Together committed a total of $20.6 million to 28 organizations throughout the country, enabling some of Stand Together's most effective partner organizations to expand their work empowering beneficiaries to build successful, self-sufficient lives free of persistent poverty. In addition, Stand Together launched its Giving Together Initiative, announcing a $10 million match as part of a nation-wide campaign to encourage people to make a difference with their unique resources.

"Our January commitments are just the beginning of our 2019 plans to connect and empower some of the most effective organizations in America that are helping people living in poverty to transform their lives and realize their true potential," said Evan Feinberg, Executive Director of Stand Together. "We are continuing to invest in our partners' success and growth while also inviting people across the country to make more of a difference in their own communities."

Stand Together's growing Catalyst Network of more than 115 community-based organizations are working to break the cycle of poverty in America across six issue areas: Addiction and Mental Health; Financial Empowerment and Entrepreneurship; Housing and Homelessness; In-Prison, Reentry and Second Chances; Workforce Development; and Youth and Education. All of Stand Together's investments are individually tailored, in partnership with each organization, to a specific plan for growth and scale.

Stand Together has vetted over 2,000 community groups, and its Catalyst Network of more than 115 social entrepreneur-led nonprofits is on track to help nearly two million people in 2019. The Giving Together Initiative connects individuals with opportunities to donate, volunteer and make a difference in unique ways with this network of high-impact organizations, and donations up to $1,000 for various campaigns will be matched by Stand Together up to a total of $10 million in 2019.

For more information about the Giving Together Initiative, Stand Together, its Catalyst Network and how to get involved, visit standtogetheragainstpoverty.org.

ABOUT STAND TOGETHER

Stand Together is a social change organization committed to breaking the cycle of poverty by supporting the creative solutions of individuals and communities around the country. Founded in 2016, Stand Together strengthens communities by investing in social change-makers that can break barriers for individuals in poverty so that they can realize their full potential.

For more information on Stand Together's Catalyst Network and how to get involved visit StandTogetherAgainstPoverty.org. To join the National Poverty Awareness Month conversation, follow @StandTgthr and #PovertyAwareness.

SOURCE Stand Together

Related Links

http://www.stand-together.org

