Stand Together Foundation Announces 15 New Nonprofit Partners

Stand Together Foundation today announced new partnerships with 15 social entrepreneur-led nonprofit organizations working to break the cycle of poverty across America. Selected nonprofits will participate in Stand Together Foundation's Catalyst Program , and join a growing national network of highly effective organizations transforming lives and communities. With the addition of these 15 non-profits, Stand Together Foundation's Catalyst Network now tops more than 150 organizations across 46 states.

The Catalyst Program offers organizational and leadership development along with peer networking, with the goal of helping transformative organizations grow and scale.

"These incredible organizations are creating and implementing innovative solutions that are transforming individuals, families, and communities in their own ways. We are excited to see how they can greater their good in the fight against poverty," said Evan Feinberg, executive director of Stand Together Foundation. "We select organizations that not only make a difference at the community level, but also those who have dynamic, scalable models with capacity for growth."

Stand Together Foundation's newest cohort will join 141 existing Stand Together Foundation Catalysts and will kick off on September 16. Selected organizations include social entrepreneur-led nonprofits across six issue areas:

Addiction Recovery, Mental Health & Trauma

Youth and Education

Workforce Development

In-Prison, Reentry and Second Chances

Financial Empowerment and Entrepreneurship

The Stand Together Foundation Catalyst Program brings together nonprofit organizations with demonstrated success breaking barriers so that all people can realize their potential. Through its highly selective training and mentorship program, Stand Together Foundation works with Catalyst partners to support, strengthen, and scale their work across six issue areas: Addiction and Mental Health; Financial Empowerment and Entrepreneurship; Housing and Homelessness; In-Prison, Reentry and Second Chances; Workforce Development; and Youth and Education.

Stand Together Foundation is breaking the cycle of poverty by supporting the creative solutions of individuals and communities around the country. Our goal is to help effective, high-performing social entrepreneurs maximize impact—to help them help more—by bringing a business-like approach to the social sector. The result is a vetted Catalyst Network of some of the most highly effective and top-performing non-profits in the U.S. that are helping people in poverty transform their lives. Learn more at StandTogetherAgainstPoverty.org.

