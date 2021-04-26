Stand-Up Burgers - The 100% Plant-Based Unapologetically Indulgent Burger Joint Expands To Chicago

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time for Chicagoans to eat like they give a shake and stand up for change. Created by the team at Veggie Grill, the largest plant-based restaurant group in the U.S, Stand-Up Burgers, the 100 percent vegan fast-casual restaurant serving up indulgently bold burgers, fries and shakes has opened its 2nd location at 204 N Wells St. From the BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger and The Freebird Crispy Chicken Sandwich to the Onion Rings and Save the Animal-Style Fries, Stand-Up Burgers has evolved the classic burger stand and is unapologetically serving up an all plant-based decadent menu that will satisfy even the devoted carnivores. To celebrate the opening, Stand-Up Burgers will be giving away a burger and fries to the first 300 people in line today, while supplies last.

More than 50 percent of Americans are currently trying to incorporate more plant-based meals into their daily lives. People across the U.S. are also demonstrating a passion for activism and change - demanding more sustainable ways of living and eating. Stand-Up Burgers is here to help them stand up for what they believe in and to embrace and embark on their conscious food journey. The vegan movement is currently skyrocketing, with evidence suggesting the shift is coming from younger generations who place animal welfare, personal health, and the climate crisis at the forefront of their consumer choices.

"There has never been a better time to eat sustainably, and we are excited to introduce Stand-Up Burgers to the Chicago community so they can show love for the planet, animals and themselves, one plant-based burger at a time," said T.K. Pillan, Veggie Grill's co-founder. "This second Stand-Up Burgers location advances Veggie Grill's mission to excel plant-based eating nationwide and empower people to eat less meat by providing them with innovative and delicious plant-based experiences."

As a brand that believes in doing good while you eat good, Stand-Up Burgers will partner with various local charities that benefit people, animals and the planet. From April - July, a portion of the proceeds of every purchase of the signature Stand-Up Burger or Stand-Up Shake will go to PAWS Chicago and Earth Hero.

The first Stand-Up Burgers location opened last month in Berkeley, CA. Stand-Up Burgers is the second food concept that Veggie Grill has opened this year to address the surging consumer demand for plant-based options. The company recently launched Más Veggies Taqueria, a virtual vegan Mexican concept, available only for delivery.

Stand-Up Burger menu items include:

THE STAND-UP BURGER – 2x grilled Impossible patty topped with 2x cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and special sauce on a brioche bun.



THE O.G. – A grilled Impossible patty layered with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickels and topped with special sauce.



CHILI-CHEESE – A grilled Impossible patty with a 3-bean chili topped with cheddar cheese, and crispy onion strings and served on a brioche bun.



FLIP THE BIRD SALAD– Crispy Chickin' tossed in BBQ sauce layered over mixed greens, tomato, roasted corn, black beans, red onion, tortilla strips and a creamy chipotle dressing.



FALAFEL BURGER – Green chickpea falafel topped with roasted peppers, tzatziki, tahini hot sauce, arugula, cucumber and tomato.



SAVE THE ANIMAL-STYLE FRIES – Topped with special sauce and grilled onions.



– Topped with special sauce and grilled onions. THE CHOC-O-NUTTER - A seasonal chocolate shake with peanut butter fudge and Cap'n Crunch Peanut Butter Cereal.

Stand-Up Burgers will also open an additional location in Chicago at 614 Diversey Pkwy on May 13 with more locations to open across the U.S. in 2021. For more information, please visit www.standupburgers.com.

About Plant-Based Burgers

Created by the team at Veggie Grill, the largest plant-based restaurant group in the U.S, Stand-Up Burgers is a new plant-based burger concept in which passion for activism and change collides with the world's desires for delicious and decadent plant-based meals. Stand-Up Burgers is building a community that chooses to be bold in all aspects of life – especially in what they choose to eat. Now is the time to take a stand and give voice to the animals and planet.

Stand-Up Burgers donates to local community charity partners with every purchase of a Stand-Up Burger or Stand-Up Shake. Portions of proceeds benefit people, animals and the planet.

Follow Stand-Up Burgers on Instagram @eatstandupburgers

About Veggie Grill

Since 2006, Veggie Grill has led the plant-based movement by providing an accessible way for diners to begin or enhance their plant-based journey. Veggie Grill's menu boasts enticing items ranging from health-conscious to downright indulgent.

