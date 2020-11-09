Stand Up for APA Applauds Humana and Centene Decision to Cover Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing, Calls on UnitedHealthcare to Follow Suit

Stand Up for APA Applauds Humana & Centene Decision to Cover NIPT, Calls on UnitedHealthcare to Follow Suit Tweet this

With this decision, Humana and Centene join nearly every other major health insurance company—including Anthem, Cigna, Health Care Services Corporation (HCSC), Wellcare, Optima, and more—in offering coverage for NIPT. However, UnitedHealthcare remains a conspicuous outlier, as its competitors offer superior prenatal testing coverage for women that aligns with the latest professional medical society guidelines.

"With Humana and Centene's recent policy changes, and Aetna's decision to cover NIPT for all pregnant women regardless of age or baseline risk at least during COVID-19, UnitedHealthcare now stands alone in ignoring the latest American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) guidelines that endorse NIPT to all patients as the most accurate screening option for fetal chromosomal abnormalities," Brianna continued. "By denying pregnant women access to NIPT, UnitedHealthcare is injecting unnecessary anxiety on top of every expectant mother's stress by preventing them from receiving the most accurate prenatal information about their baby."

With over 20 million members in the U.S., Humana is one of the top 5 largest private health insurance provider in the United States. Centene is the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country, covering more than 7.2 million members. When accounting for all people covered by member plans, it is estimated that nearly 40 million more insured lives are now covered for NIPT following these policy changes.

To learn more about NIPT access and Stand Up for APA, please visit: standup4apa.org

Stand Up for Accurate Prenatal Answers (Stand Up for APA) is a nonprofit founded by mothers for mothers, working to ensure that all women in the United States are treated equally by receiving the most accurate, non-invasive prenatal genetic screening information available about the health of their baby, regardless of race, color, age, or socioeconomic status. We are driven to remove limitations related to insurance coverage and income or age discrimination that prevent many pregnant women from being offered the most accurate prenatal screening information available.

SOURCE Stand Up for APA

Related Links

https://www.standup4apa.org

