Stand Up for APA Applauds New ACOG and SMFM Guideline Supporting Use of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) for All Pregnant Women

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Up for APA, a nonprofit working to ensure that all women in the United States receive access to the most accurate non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) options, today applauded the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' (ACOG) new set of guidelines that support NIPT use for all pregnant women, regardless of age or baseline risk. This is a major step forward in the effort to make the highest standard of prenatal care available for all mothers.

"ACOG and SMFM's new guideline endorses NIPT as the most accurate screening option for fetal chromosomal abnormalities, and Stand Up for APA welcomes ACOG's updated recommendation to offer NIPT to all pregnant women," said Brianna Wetherbe, Director and Board Member of Stand Up for APA. "We strongly believe that ACOG's new guidelines will help mothers avoid unneeded stress and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures that increase risk to the fetus."

"With the updated recommendations by ACOG and SMFM, there is a clear consensus among relevant medical societies that NIPT is the highest standard of prenatal care, and every health insurance company should follow their expert recommendations and offer permanent coverage of non-invasive prenatal screening tests for every pregnant mother," said Wetherbe. "All moms – regardless of age, race, income, or risk factors – deserve the most accurate prenatal information about their baby."

