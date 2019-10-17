Stand with Parkland Endorses the TIPS Act

PARKLAND, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand with Parkland issued the following statement of support for the Threat Information Protocol for Sharing, or TIPS Act, which was introduced in the U.S. Senate this morning by Senator Rick Scott.

This bill would establish a new protocol for the Federal Bureau of Investigations to report any threats to local law enforcement authorities as a mechanism to help prevent acts of violence. Stand with Parkland leadership attended this morning's event with Senator Scott in Washington, DC.

"After the tragedy at Parkland, we were proud to work with then-Governor Scott to pass the Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School Public Safety Act into law. It instituted real reforms to harden our schools and keep students safe. Now, we're honored to join him in supporting the TIPS Act, which addresses the failures of the FBI leading up to the tragedy that took our loved ones. No one at the FBI has been held accountable for their systemic failures, and one of the goals of Stand with Parkland's founding families is to make sure no parents or spouses have to go through what we have. Senator Scott has been a true friend and partner in the last year and a half, and we're honored to endorse his bill and look forward to working with other members of Congress to see it become law."

About Stand with Parkland

Stand with Parkland is a national organization representing American families. We are committed to advocating for practical public safety reforms focused on the safety of our children and staff at school, improved mental health support, and responsible firearms ownership. Personal responsibility and a desire for change are paramount to this effort, and it is the people involved at all levels that will make these goals a reality. Violence in our schools affects everyone. It is an American epidemic, and it is time that we all come together to do something about it.

Stand with Parkland's families are committed to safe schools for our nation's students and staff members and to achieving concrete results at the federal, state, and local level. More information is available at www.standwithparkland.org.

