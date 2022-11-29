National Fire Fighting Manufacturing FZCO (NAFFCO) becomes first company to open an Islamic Sustainable Account in UAE

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Chartered announced today the launch of the Islamic Sustainable Account (SA) in the UAE. This new product, offered to large corporates, provides clients with the opportunity to embed sustainability into their cash management whilst maintaining daily access to their cash for critical liquidity management needs.

Standard Chartered launches Islamic Sustainable Account in the UAE

Deposits in the Shariah compliant Islamic Sustainable Accounts will be used to fund sustainable projects based on Standard Chartered's Green and Sustainable Product Framework, which is aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered UAE, said: "With an increased focus on sustainability across the UAE, companies are looking for different ways to participate in sustainable development. Standard Chartered's Islamic Sustainable Account provides an opportunity for clients to have their cash balances referenced against sustainable finance and projects financed by the Bank, such as solar projects, microfinance, construction of water facilities, etc."

She added: "NAFFCO, which committed to reduce its CO 2 emissions by implementing management programmes that reduce consumption of natural resources, is the first organisation in the UAE to proactively utilise the Islamic Sustainable Account to support their sustainable and inclusive growth opportunities."

Standard Chartered's Green and Sustainable Product Framework has been co-authored with industry experts Sustainalytics.

Note for editors:

View the independently verified Sustainable Finance Impact Report: https://www.sc.com/en/sustainability/our-impact/

Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world's most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957776/Rola_Abu_Manneh_CEO.jpg

SOURCE Standard Chartered Bank