Standard For Success Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2019 Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard For Success was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year – Public Services & Education category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 22, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. More than 700 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.

More than 2,700 nominations were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals. Entries were considered in 93 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

"Standard For Success is honored to be chosen as a winner of this prestigious award," says Todd Whitlock, Co-Founder and CEO of Standard For Success. "The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service have a long-standing tradition of recognizing outstanding customer support, which is one of our core values here at Standard For Success. We are humbled to be representing the education space."

About Standard For Success

Standard For Success is a powerful online customizable teacher and employee evaluation system, created by educators for educators. The result: the most efficient and effective educator evaluation tool on the market. The company has worked with professional organizations, local administrators, and local bargaining units to provide a total solution product.

Standard For Success provides the maximum in user-friendly experience and change management, and is supported on various browsers and devices, including a mobile app. The ability of teachers and administrators to upload artifacts encourages collaboration and transparency in the evaluation process.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact:

Dr. Dianna Whitlock

dianna@standardforsuccess.com

844-737-3825



SOURCE Standard For Success

Related Links

https://www.standardforsuccess.com

