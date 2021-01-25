Standard Hashrate Group Welcomes Atlas Mining, BTC.TOP, Easy2Mine, Genesis Mining and Hengjia Group to BTCST

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Hashrate Group ("SHG") is an open platform where prominent miners standardize and tokenize their BTC hashrate. Today, SHG is pleased to announce Atlas Mining, BTC.TOP, Easy2Mine, Genesis Mining and Hengjia as tokenization miners. SHG welcomes these industry-leading companies to tokenize a total of 25 PH/s of Bitcoin hashrate into Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Tokens ("BTCSTs").

Standard Hashrate Group

With its successful debut on Binance Launchpool, BTCST has become the benchmark hashrate token with deep market liquidity and price premium. Further contribution of Bitcoin hashrate by Atlas Mining, BTC.TOP, Easy2Mine, Genesis Mining and Hengjia Group will bring to BTCST best-in-class skills in hashrate provisioning and continuity assurance.

"Atlas Mining, BTC.TOP, Easy2Mine, Genesis Mining and Hengjia form a diverse and powerful group to join as BTCST's new batch of tokenization miners. They share SHG's vision of bringing exchange-level liquidity to mining power and bridging real-world mining to the DeFi world. Their rich experience and collaborative approaches in industrial scale mining will be greatly complementary to SHG," said Alex Zhao, CEO of SHG.

"We believe BTCST has connected Bitcoin mining to the DeFi world," said Tony Ma, CEO of Atlas Mining. "With BTCST, we can earn real BTC via crypto-native staking."

"Mining is an asset intensive industry. BTCST has turned mining machines into high liquidity assets as Grayscale does to Bitcoin, injecting incremental value into the mining market," said Zhuoer Jiang, CEO of BTC.TOP.

"We believe a project like BTCST should focus on decentralization of hashrate sourcing," said Cathy Yu, CMO of Easy2Mine. "We are glad to support this project as a tokenization miner."

"BTCST is really exciting," said Rene Hennen, COO of Genesis Mining, "It is one of the rare inventions which expands the Bitcoin ecosystem with the potential to add a lot of value."

"As the operator of some of the largest hydropower cryptocurrency mining facilities, we applaud the innovation of the BTCST project," said Jiwei Zhu, Chairman of Hengjia Group. "We hope to work with the BTCST project to improve its ecosystem."

About BTCST

BTCST is a token collateralized by real Bitcoin mining power. By staking BTCSTs, holders of the tokens will receive daily Bitcoin distributions that correspond to the mining power staked. With BTCST, you mine Bitcoin the DeFi way.

Official Website: https://www.1-b.tc

