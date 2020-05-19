Standard Motor Products Announces Extension of Automotive Scholarship Contests

Students can enter and review complete rules by visiting BlueStreakScholarship.com, BiggerBetterDiesel.com, or IntermotorImportLeader.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves. Judges will evaluate entries based on relevance, creativity, and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry with an emphasis on diesel technology.

The program is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Eligible entrants must be at least 18 years of age who are currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program. They must also have a minimum current cumulative grade point average of 3.0.

"We're eager to continue empowering and supporting deserving students who are committed to careers in the automotive industry," said Jack Ramsey, Vice President Engine Management Marketing and Sales, SMP. "Now more than ever, we stand by our community and recognize their efforts."

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

