Standard Motor Products Announces Launch of New SMP Cares Website

The SMP Cares site is a destination for SMP employees and the general public alike, to learn more about how the organization is giving back. No stranger to community outreach, SMP has supported employee service efforts and encouraged company-wide events, reinforcing the social responsibility that has been a part of the company's culture for decades.

In addition to volunteer stories and pictures, the new website will feature the SMP Cares footprint, history, and an events schedule. For additional information contact the SMP Cares engagement team at [email protected] or visit SMPCares.smpcorp.com .

"Our new SMP Cares website gives us a chance to share our efforts and contributions to our local communities," said Tom Tesoro, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, SMP. "We hope that this new website will be a place where people can keep the conversation going about strengthening our communities and helping those who need it the most."

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

www.smpcorp.com

