Standard Motor Products Announces Winner of its Standard 'Shop Team Selfie' Challenge

To enter the contest, applicants were asked to upload a selfie of their team to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and add the hashtag #MyShopTeamSelfie. The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and parts of Canada.

Commenting on the announcement, Phil Hutchens, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "We know it takes a team to get the job done every day, which is why we're excited to present Tamrox Automotive with a prize that will benefit the entire team: $2,500 for a shop appreciation event."

About Standard:

Standard® offers a full line of premium engine management products across an array of categories including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT components and new MAF sensors. Intermotor® offers a full line of genuine import products that are unrivaled for their superior quality, original match and comprehensive coverage. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit www.StandardBrand.com and www.IntermotorImport.com.

About SMP:

SMP supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

