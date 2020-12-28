Standard Motor Products Awards $20,000 to Automotive Scholarship Winners

The winners were chosen from hundreds of students who entered the competition. Students were asked to complete an online questionnaire that was evaluated on relevance, creativity, and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry. Upon thorough review, judges believed that Mr. Dietrich, Mr. Peterson, Mr. Cowan, and Ms. Kenyon exhibited the best qualities representing Intermotor® Import.

Commenting on the announcement, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing stated, "SMP is proud to continue its history of supporting up-and-coming import automotive technicians. Judging from the winners and the rest of our applicants, it's clear to see our industry has a bright future."

The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico who are 18 years of age or older, and currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program.

About Intermotor®

Intermotor® is a trusted manufacturer of import engine management parts and has long been recognized as a leader in the import market. The Intermotor® brand has built its reputation by engineering and distributing a full line of genuine import parts that are unrivaled for quality, original look, fit, form and function, and coverage. For more information, visit IntermotorParts.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

