Standard Motor Products Donates Snacks for April to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital Staff

Mount Sinai Queens, Astoria, N.Y., serves as the community hospital for Western Queens and beyond. Their team of nearly 500 physicians has been working around the clock to help a community in need, and their efforts have been vital in fighting this battle on the front lines.

"During this time of uncertainty, healthcare workers are going beyond the call of duty to treat and comfort coronavirus patients." says Eric Sills, CEO and President of Standard Motor Products. "The SMP family stands by these heroes and we are proud to support healthcare workers so close to home."

Also commenting on the effort, Tom Tesoro, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, SMP, stated, "The hallmark of the SMP employee is that they care. This is just one example of what the SMP family is doing to support their community in this time of crisis. We are proud to stand with those brave men and women who are making personal sacrifices every day to keep all of us safe and well."

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.smpcorp.com

