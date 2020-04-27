Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Daylight Time, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The toll free dial-in number is 866-342-8588 or 203-518-9865. The toll free playback number is 800-839-7408 or 402-220-6066. The participant passcode is 76717.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.