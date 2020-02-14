Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and for the year ended December 31, 2019, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The dial-in number is 877-876-9176 (domestic) or 785-424-1670 (international). The playback number is 800-727-6189 (domestic) or 402-220-2671 (international). The conference ID # is STANDARD.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.