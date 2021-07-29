Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and six months ending June 30, 2021, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The dial-in number is 866-342-8588 (domestic) or 203-518-9865 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5128 (domestic) or 402-220-1504 (international). The participant passcode is 85201.

