Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Aug 03, 2022, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $359.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $342.1 million during the comparable quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 were $20.8 million or $0.93 cents per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million or $1.23 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 were $20.8 million or $0.93 cents per diluted share, compared to $28.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $682.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $618.6 million during the comparable period in 2021.  Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share, compared to $50.2 million or $2.21 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2021.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share and $50.7 million or $2.23 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Although we faced a challenging macroeconomic environment in the second quarter, we are pleased with our sales results, particularly against the record sales in the comparable period last year. Our sales improved 5.1% over last year's strong second quarter, with particular strength in our Temperature Control division.   

"By division, Engine Management sales increased 3.7% in the quarter, driven largely by acquisitions made in 2021 as well as price increases that were implemented during the quarter. Customer POS remained solid throughout the quarter against record levels from 2021, excluding Wire and Cable, which has returned to its secular decline.

"Turning to Temperature Control, an early start to the summer season provided a favorable tailwind against the challenging comparison from last year. Sales grew 7.5% year over year due to a combination of new business wins, price increases, and solid customer demand.  Record heat has continued into the 3rd quarter across the country, and while weather trends are hard to predict, we are hopeful for ongoing strong customer demand, although we face a difficult comparison relative to last year's long, hot summer.  

"We were also pleased with the performance of our specialized non-aftermarket channels. To remind you, this focuses on custom-engineered products for niche end markets such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others. Over the past few years we have doubled this business to a run rate of $300 million.  We continue to make progress integrating our recent acquisitions, and are making inroads as we identify cross-selling opportunities.

"Consolidated operating margins were below expectations at 7.8% in the second quarter. Inflationary pressures across many cost inputs remain a headwind, and we continue to implement price increases in an effort to offset these higher costs.  Additionally, the rapid rise in interest rates has resulted in increased costs related to customer supply chain finance programs.  We are actively pursuing initiatives to help offset these elevated operating costs.  

"Given this year's inflationary and supply chain challenges, we expect our consolidated gross margin will be lower than originally anticipated at approximately 27% for the full year.  We also note that with the projected interest rate hikes and the associated impact on our factoring program expenses, we expect our operating profit will be in the range of 7-8% of net sales. 

"As previously announced, during the quarter we entered into a new five-year $500 million credit facility that includes a $100 million term loan and $400 million revolving credit facility. In addition, SMP entered into an interest rate swap agreement to fix the interest rate on $100 million of borrowings under the new facility.  This new credit facility is expected to afford us the flexibility we need to support our growth and continue to execute on strategic priorities.  The new facility should also allow for our continued focus on returning value to our shareholders with quarterly dividends and opportunistic share repurchases.

"To that point, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2022.  Furthermore, we repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $19.6 million during the quarter.  To date as of this release, we have exhausted the remaining balance of the prior $30 million share repurchase authorization.  As a result, the Board of Directors has authorized a new $30 million common share repurchase plan.    

"Lastly, as recently announced, we were deeply saddened by the passing of John Gethin, a Director for the company since 2016. Prior to that, John was a long-tenured leader at SMP, including many years as our Chief Operating Officer and President. He will be sorely missed. In connection with John's passing, the Board of Directors decreased the size of the Board from ten to nine directors, effective as of July 28, 2022.

"In closing, there remains much uncertainty as we head into the second half of 2022 with respect to inflation, interest rates and the increasing risk of potential recession.  Yet we remain confident in our business and the industry's resilience based on performance during past turbulent markets.  Underlying tailwinds including an aging fleet, limited new vehicle availability and favorable summer weather to date should help offset some of the potential near-term challenges that may persist.  Furthermore, we believe our go-to-market strategy of being a full-line full-service supplier of professional grade products continues to resonate with our customers, and our favorable manufacturing footprint which relies less on the Far East than many of our peers provides us with structural advantages to better control our supply chain. We also remain bullish on our expansion into new markets, and see vast potential in growing this business. Finally, we thank all of our people for their effort in working with us through challenging times."   

Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 10:30 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.  This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMPQ22022 Earnings Webcast link.  Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 866-952-8559 (domestic) or 785-424-1877 (international).  Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.  The playback number is 800-934-8221 (domestic) or 402-220-6990 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations






























(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,


JUNE 30,



2022

2021


2022

2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$      359,412

$      342,076


$      682,243

$      618,629
















COST OF SALES

263,061

242,804


496,052

435,573
















GROSS PROFIT

96,351

99,272


186,191

183,056
















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

68,468

62,347


131,352

116,807

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3

-


44

-

OTHER INCOME, NET

13

-


13

-
















OPERATING INCOME 

27,893

36,925


54,808

66,249
















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

1,927

832


3,376

1,467
















INTEREST EXPENSE

1,821

495


2,626

704
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

27,999

37,262


55,558

67,012
















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

7,122

9,248


14,127

16,834
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

20,877

28,014


41,431

50,178
















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,666)

(853)


(2,782)

(2,017)
















NET EARNINGS

19,211

27,161


38,649

48,161
















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

85

19


77

19
















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$        19,126

$        27,142


$        38,572

$        48,142































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP 













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$        20,792

$        27,995


$        41,354

$        50,159

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,666)

(853)


(2,782)

(2,017)

TOTAL

$        19,126

$        27,142


$        38,572

$        48,142































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP













   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            0.96

$            1.26


$            1.89

$            2.25

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.08)

(0.04)


(0.13)

(0.09)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$            0.88

$            1.22


$            1.76

$            2.16































   DILUTED EARNINGS  FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            0.93

$            1.23


$            1.85

$            2.21

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.07)

(0.03)


(0.13)

(0.09)

   NET EARNINGS  PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$            0.86

$            1.20


$            1.72

$            2.12































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,757,998

22,198,545


21,867,644

22,257,922

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,255,642

22,686,384


22,372,702

22,741,171
















   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.













STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Profit




























(In thousands)










































THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30, 

JUNE 30, 



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues












Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety












   Related System Products

$      202,823

$      192,486

$      403,177

$      366,152

Wire and Cable

39,050

40,730

77,953

79,082

        Engine Management

241,873

233,216

481,130

445,234















Compressors

72,063

69,577

115,340

102,951

Other Climate Control Parts

42,369

36,894

80,413

65,993

        Temperature Control

114,432

106,471

195,753

168,944















All Other

3,107

2,389

5,360

4,451

        Revenues

$      359,412

$      342,076

$      682,243

$      618,629















Gross Margin












Engine Management

$       62,294

25.8 %

$       67,532

29.0 %

$      127,829

26.6 %

$      132,602

29.8 %

Temperature Control

30,564

26.7 %

28,658

26.9 %

50,550

25.8 %

44,653

26.4 %

All Other

3,493

3,167

7,812

5,886

        Gross Margin

$       96,351

26.8 %

$       99,357

29.0 %

$      186,191

27.3 %

$      183,141

29.6 %

One-Time Acquisition Costs

-

0.0 %

(85)

0.0 %

-

0.0 %

(85)

0.0 %

        Gross Margin

$       96,351

26.8 %

$       99,272

29.0 %

$      186,191

27.3 %

$      183,056

29.6 %














Selling, General & Administrative












Engine Management

$       41,204

17.0 %

$       37,063

15.9 %

$       79,982

16.6 %

$       71,019

16.0 %

Temperature Control

18,299

16.0 %

15,429

14.5 %

33,067

16.9 %

27,832

16.5 %

All Other

8,965

9,185

18,303

17,286

        Selling, General & Administrative

$       68,468

19.1 %

$       61,677

18.0 %

$      131,352

19.3 %

$      116,137

18.8 %

One-Time Acquisition Costs

-

0.0 %

670

0.2 %

-

0.0 %

670

0.1 %

        Selling, General & Administrative

$       68,468

19.1 %

$       62,347

18.2 %

$      131,352

19.3 %

$      116,807

18.9 %




























Operating Income












Engine Management

$       21,090

8.7 %

$       30,469

13.1 %

$       47,847

9.9 %

$       61,583

13.8 %

Temperature Control

12,265

10.7 %

13,229

12.4 %

17,483

8.9 %

16,821

10.0 %

All Other

(5,472)

(6,018)

(10,491)

(11,400)

        Subtotal

$       27,883

7.8 %

$       37,680

11.0 %

$       54,839

8.0 %

$       67,004

10.8 %

One-Time Acquisition Costs

-

0.0 %

(755)

-0.2 %

-

0.0 %

(755)

-0.1 %

Restructuring & Integration

(3)

0.0 %

-

0.0 %

(44)

0.0 %

-

0.0 %

Other Income, Net

13

0.0 %

-

0.0 %

13

0.0 %

-

0.0 %

        Operating Income

$       27,893

7.8 %

$       36,925

10.8 %

$       54,808

8.0 %

$       66,249

10.7 %














STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures




























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)















THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED







JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,







2022

2021

2022

2021







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$          20,792

$          27,995

$          41,354

$          50,159




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3

-

44

-





ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

755

-

755





INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(196)

(11)

(196)





NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$          20,795

$          28,554

$          41,387

$          50,718



































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




























GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             0.93

$             1.23

$             1.85

$             2.21




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

-

-

-





ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

0.03

-

0.03





INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-

-

(0.01)




















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             0.93

$             1.26

$             1.85

$             2.23



































OPERATING INCOME




























GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          27,893

$          36,925

$          54,808

$          66,249




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3

-

44

-





ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

755

-

755





OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(13)

-

(13)

-

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED










JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31,

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          27,883

$          37,680

$          54,839

$          67,004

2022

2021

2021










(Unaudited)

EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS




























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          27,999

$          37,262

$          55,558

$          67,012

$        119,011

$        145,614

$         130,465















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

6,941

6,586

13,893

13,100

28,036

26,546

27,243

INTEREST EXPENSE

1,821

495

2,626

704

3,950

1,387

2,028

     EBITDA

36,761

44,343

72,077

80,816

150,997

173,547

159,736















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3

-

44

-

436

250

392

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

755

-

755

956

755

1,711

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

-

-

-

-

2,600

-

    SPECIAL ITEMS

3

755

44

755

1,392

3,605

2,103















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          36,764

$          45,098

$          72,121

$          81,571

$        152,389

$        177,152

$         161,839






























MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


















(In thousands)


















June 30,

December  31,


2022

2021


(Unaudited)








ASSETS






CASH

$        14,186

$        21,755






ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

235,669

186,774

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

6,012

6,170

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

229,657

180,604






INVENTORIES

551,415

468,755

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

21,405

22,268

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

26,198

17,823






TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

842,861

711,205






PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

104,931

102,786

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

39,827

40,469

GOODWILL

131,125

131,652

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

101,649

106,234

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

34,086

36,126

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

44,885

44,087

OTHER ASSETS

27,188

25,402






TOTAL ASSETS

$    1,326,552

$    1,197,961












LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$        56,000

$       125,298

CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

7,954

3,117

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

140,082

137,167

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

55,725

42,412

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

23,117

23,663

ACCRUED REBATES

41,647

42,472

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

35,985

45,058

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

49,710

57,182






TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

410,220

476,369






LONG-TERM DEBT

203,500

21

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

30,039

31,206

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

48,025

52,698

OTHER LIABILITIES

22,119

25,040






 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

713,903

585,334






TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

601,586

601,580

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

11,063

11,047

 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

612,649

612,627






 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$    1,326,552

$    1,197,961






STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















(In thousands)














SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








NET EARNINGS 

$        38,649

$        48,161

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH



PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

13,893

13,100

OTHER

10,831

4,127

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:



ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(49,659)

(4,715)

INVENTORY 

(87,744)

(46,682)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

1,591

16,097

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(7,102)

3,220

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

(5,020)

(6,491)

OTHER

(10,772)

(3,664)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(95,333)

23,153










CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

-

(109,267)

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(13,203)

(11,709)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

-

2

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(13,203)

(120,974)










CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








NET CHANGE IN DEBT

139,319

127,250

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(25,605)

(11,096)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(11,822)

(11,134)

PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS

(2,128)

-

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

1,903

694

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

101,667

105,714










EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(700)

72

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(7,569)

7,965

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

21,755

19,488

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$        14,186

$        27,453





SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.