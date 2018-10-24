Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ending September 30, 2018.

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2018 were $296.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $281.1 million during the comparable quarter in 2017. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018 were $19.3 million or 84 cents per diluted share, compared to $17.1 million or 74 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018 were $19.1 million or 83 cents per diluted share, compared to $17.2 million or 74 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017.

Consolidated net sales for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, were $845.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $876.2 million during the comparable period in 2017. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, were $44.7 million or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $51.7 million or $2.22 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2017. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and 2017 were $46.7 million or $2.03 per diluted share and $53.2 million or $2.28 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric P. Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are pleased with our performance in the quarter. After a challenging first half, which was largely impacted by temporary or timing-related issues, our third quarter showed positive signs of recovery. We believe this trend will continue for the balance of the year.

"Engine Management sales were essentially flat for the quarter. Our Wire and Cable product line, which is in gradual decline, was down 6.7%, while the balance of our Engine Management business showed an increase of 2.3%. Both of these trends are in line with our stated expectations. Meanwhile, excluding Wire and Cable, our customers have been reporting solid POS gains all year, which in the third quarter were up in the mid-single digits over 2017.

"Our Engine Management gross margin in the third quarter showed a 50 basis point improvement over the second quarter, as we are now beginning to see the gradual improvement in our efficiencies as we fully integrate the General Cable operation into our Reynosa, Mexico facility. While there remains much to be done, we are pleased to see this trending in the right direction.

"Year-to-date our Engine Management net sales were 4.9% below 2017 overall, and 3.2% below 2017 excluding Wire and Cable. As previously reported, the shortfall in the first half of the year was due to a few customers placing large pipeline orders in 2017 that were not repeated this year.

"Turning to Temperature Control, sales rebounded very strongly in the quarter, up 18.4% from last year. This was the result of a warm summer, compared to a mild summer in 2017. Sales year-to-date are essentially flat as compared to 2017. As previously reported, our first half sales lagged 2017 by almost 11%, as our customers entered 2018 with above normal inventory levels, and therefore placed substantially lower pre-season orders this year.

"The warm weather continued into autumn, which bodes well not just for this year's sales, but for next year's pre-season orders as well, as we expect our customers to end the year with lower than typical inventories.

"Temperature Control gross margin increased to 27.6% for the quarter, up from 26.8% from last year. This reflects the fact that we are now essentially fully low cost in our manufacturing, having exited our Texas operations in 2017. However, much of the gross margin improvement was negated by incremental SG&A associated with higher than usual distribution expenses. These increases were due to a combination of significant additional labor costs to keep up with the surge in sales, as well as start-up costs related to the installation of a new automation project in our distribution center. We believe this project will be complete and fully optimized by year-end, and we will see substantial improvement next year.

"In closing, while we recognize that there is still a great deal of work ahead of us, we are pleased with the quarter, and feel that the temporary issues that have recently had a negative impact on us are either waning or are in the past. Coupled with strong signs of customer sell-through and industry health in general, we are excited about the future."

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on December 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2018.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 26, 2018. The dial-in number is 866-342-8591 (domestic) or 203-518-9713 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5125 (domestic) or 402-220-1502 (international). The conference ID # is STANDARD.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) NET SALES $ 296,619 $ 281,058 $ 845,081 $ 876,165 COST OF SALES 209,313 198,523 603,897 618,854 GROSS PROFIT 87,306 82,535 241,184 257,311 SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 60,137 54,963 175,604 172,726 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES 6 1,132 3,073 3,914 OTHER INCOME, NET 15 316 328 946 OPERATING INCOME 27,178 26,756 62,835 81,617 OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET 351 482 800 2,372 INTEREST EXPENSE 1,254 595 3,137 1,785 EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES 26,275 26,643 60,498 82,204 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 7,002 9,535 15,801 30,468 EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 19,273 17,108 44,697 51,736 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES (3,524) (3,983) (5,014) (5,113) NET EARNINGS $ 15,749 $ 13,125 $ 39,683 $ 46,623 NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.86 $ 0.75 $ 1.99 $ 2.27 DISCONTINUED OPERATION (0.16) (0.17) (0.22) (0.22) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC $ 0.70 $ 0.58 $ 1.77 $ 2.05 DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 1.95 $ 2.22 DISCONTINUED OPERATION (0.15) (0.17) (0.22) (0.22) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.69 $ 0.57 $ 1.73 $ 2.00 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES 22,424,962 22,660,157 22,464,697 22,774,927 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES 22,938,925 23,174,700 22,954,649 23,287,052

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Income (In thousands) THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Ignition, Emission and Fuel System Parts $ 159,101 $ 155,544 $ 482,640 $ 498,802 Wire and Cable 38,469 41,232 117,847 132,637 Engine Management 197,570 196,776 600,487 631,439 Compressors 54,842 44,733 131,680 132,278 Other Climate Control Parts 41,237 36,427 105,000 106,563 Temperature Control 96,079 81,160 236,680 238,841 All Other 2,970 3,122 7,914 5,885 Revenues $ 296,619 $ 281,058 $ 845,081 $ 876,165 Gross Margin Engine Management $ 57,188 28.9% $ 57,808 29.4% $ 171,440 28.6% $ 187,531 29.7% Temperature Control 26,523 27.6% 21,721 26.8% 60,990 25.8% 62,539 26.2% All Other 3,595 3,006 8,754 7,241 Gross Margin $ 87,306 29.4% $ 82,535 29.4% $ 241,184 28.5% $ 257,311 29.4% Selling, General & Administrative Engine Management $ 35,553 18.0% $ 34,289 17.4% $ 106,415 17.7% $ 108,497 17.2% Temperature Control 17,961 18.7% 13,665 16.8% 46,511 19.7% 41,215 17.3% All Other 6,623 7,009 22,678 23,014 Selling, General & Administrative $ 60,137 20.3% $ 54,963 19.6% $ 175,604 20.8% $ 172,726 19.7% Operating Income Engine Management $ 21,635 11.0% $ 23,519 12.0% $ 65,025 10.8% $ 79,034 12.5% Temperature Control 8,562 8.9% 8,056 9.9% 14,479 6.1% 21,324 8.9% All Other (3,028) (4,003) (13,924) (15,773) Subtotal 27,169 9.2% 27,572 9.8% 65,580 7.8% 84,585 9.7% Restructuring & Integration (6) 0.0% (1,132) -0.4% (3,073) -0.4% (3,914) -0.4% Other Income, Net 15 0.0% 316 0.1% 328 0.0% 946 0.1% Operating Income $ 27,178 9.2% $ 26,756 9.5% $ 62,835 7.4% $ 81,617 9.3%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 19,273 $ 17,108 $ 44,697 $ 51,736 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES 6 1,132 3,073 3,914 CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD (144) (463) (144) (463) GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS - (262) (218) (786) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS (1) (348) (742) (1,251) NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 19,134 $ 17,167 $ 46,666 $ 53,150 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 1.95 $ 2.22 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES - 0.05 0.13 0.16 CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD (0.01) (0.02) (0.01) (0.02) GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS - (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS - (0.02) (0.03) (0.05) NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.83 $ 0.74 $ 2.03 $ 2.28 OPERATING INCOME GAAP OPERATING INCOME $ 27,178 $ 26,756 $ 62,835 $ 81,617 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES 6 1,132 3,073 3,914 OTHER INCOME, NET (15) (316) (328) (946) NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME $ 27,169 $ 27,572 $ 65,580 $ 84,585 MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS CASH $ 27,321 $ 17,323 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS 168,846 145,024 ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS 5,537 4,967 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET 163,309 140,057 INVENTORIES 318,420 326,411 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY 21,295 - OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 11,681 12,300 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 542,026 496,091 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 91,735 89,103 GOODWILL 67,387 67,413 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET 50,263 56,261 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 34,907 32,420 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES 33,785 31,184 OTHER ASSETS 16,284 15,095 TOTAL ASSETS $ 836,387 $ 787,567 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY NOTES PAYABLE $ 45,000 $ 57,000 CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT 5,980 4,699 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 84,031 77,990 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS 53,717 35,916 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY 30,002 11,899 OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES 90,221 98,393 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 308,951 285,897 OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT 26 79 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES 35,319 33,376 OTHER LIABILITIES 18,039 14,561 TOTAL LIABILITIES 362,335 333,913 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 474,052 453,654 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 836,387 $ 787,567

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET EARNINGS $ 39,683 $ 46,623 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES: DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 17,745 17,439 OTHER 12,220 14,065 CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES: ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (23,428) (27,753) INVENTORY 2,761 (18,746) ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 5,193 90 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 1,202 (4,805) SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 12,828 8,728 OTHER (619) 1,120 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 67,585 36,761 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES (9,852) - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (15,633) (17,710) OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 37 6 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (25,448) (17,704) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES NET CHANGE IN DEBT (10,537) 18,153 PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (9,271) (20,000) DIVIDENDS PAID (14,144) (12,990) OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,382 658 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (32,570) (14,179) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 431 724 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9,998 5,602 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period 17,323 19,796 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period $ 27,321 $ 25,398

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

www.smpcorp.com

