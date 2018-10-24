Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ending September 30, 2018.

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2018 were $296.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $281.1 million during the comparable quarter in 2017. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018 were $19.3 million or 84 cents per diluted share, compared to $17.1 million or 74 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018 were $19.1 million or 83 cents per diluted share, compared to $17.2 million or 74 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017.

Consolidated net sales for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, were $845.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $876.2 million during the comparable period in 2017.  Earnings from continuing operations for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, were $44.7 million or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $51.7 million or $2.22 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2017.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and 2017 were $46.7 million or $2.03 per diluted share and $53.2 million or $2.28 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric P. Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are pleased with our performance in the quarter. After a challenging first half, which was largely impacted by temporary or timing-related issues, our third quarter showed positive signs of recovery.  We believe this trend will continue for the balance of the year.

"Engine Management sales were essentially flat for the quarter. Our Wire and Cable product line, which is in gradual decline, was down 6.7%, while the balance of our Engine Management business showed an increase of 2.3%. Both of these trends are in line with our stated expectations. Meanwhile, excluding Wire and Cable, our customers have been reporting solid POS gains all year, which in the third quarter were up in the mid-single digits over 2017.

"Our Engine Management gross margin in the third quarter showed a 50 basis point improvement over the second quarter, as we are now beginning to see the gradual improvement in our efficiencies as we fully integrate the General Cable operation into our Reynosa, Mexico facility. While there remains much to be done, we are pleased to see this trending in the right direction.

"Year-to-date our Engine Management net sales were 4.9% below 2017 overall, and 3.2% below 2017 excluding Wire and Cable. As previously reported, the shortfall in the first half of the year was due to a few customers placing large pipeline orders in 2017 that were not repeated this year.

"Turning to Temperature Control, sales rebounded very strongly in the quarter, up 18.4% from last year. This was the result of a warm summer, compared to a mild summer in 2017. Sales year-to-date are essentially flat as compared to 2017. As previously reported, our first half sales lagged 2017 by almost 11%, as our customers entered 2018 with above normal inventory levels, and therefore placed substantially lower pre-season orders this year.

"The warm weather continued into autumn, which bodes well not just for this year's sales, but for next year's pre-season orders as well, as we expect our customers to end the year with lower than typical inventories.

"Temperature Control gross margin increased to 27.6% for the quarter, up from 26.8% from last year. This reflects the fact that we are now essentially fully low cost in our manufacturing, having exited our Texas operations in 2017. However, much of the gross margin improvement was negated by incremental SG&A associated with higher than usual distribution expenses. These increases were due to a combination of significant additional labor costs to keep up with the surge in sales, as well as start-up costs related to the installation of a new automation project in our distribution center.  We believe this project will be complete and fully optimized by year-end, and we will see substantial improvement next year.

"In closing, while we recognize that there is still a great deal of work ahead of us, we are pleased with the quarter, and feel that the temporary issues that have recently had a negative impact on us are either waning or are in the past. Coupled with strong signs of customer sell-through and industry health in general, we are excited about the future."

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on December 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2018.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 26, 2018.  The dial-in number is 866-342-8591 (domestic) or 203-518-9713 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5125 (domestic) or 402-220-1502 (international). The conference ID # is STANDARD.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       296,619

$       281,058

$       845,081

$       876,165

COST OF SALES

209,313

198,523

603,897

618,854

GROSS PROFIT

87,306

82,535

241,184

257,311

SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

60,137

54,963

175,604

172,726

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

6

1,132

3,073

3,914

OTHER INCOME, NET

15

316

328

946

OPERATING INCOME 

27,178

26,756

62,835

81,617

OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

351

482

800

2,372

INTEREST EXPENSE

1,254

595

3,137

1,785

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

26,275

26,643

60,498

82,204

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

7,002

9,535

15,801

30,468

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

19,273

17,108

44,697

51,736

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(3,524)

(3,983)

(5,014)

(5,113)

NET EARNINGS

$         15,749

$         13,125

$         39,683

$         46,623

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             0.86

$             0.75

$             1.99

$             2.27

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.16)

(0.17)

(0.22)

(0.22)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$            0.70

$             0.58

$             1.77

$             2.05

   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             0.84

$             0.74

$             1.95

$             2.22

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.15)

(0.17)

(0.22)

(0.22)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$             0.69

$             0.57

$             1.73

$             2.00

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,424,962

22,660,157

22,464,697

22,774,927

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,938,925

23,174,700

22,954,649

23,287,052

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income

(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues

Ignition, Emission and Fuel System Parts

$         159,101

$         155,544

$         482,640

$         498,802

Wire and Cable

38,469

41,232

117,847

132,637

        Engine Management

197,570

196,776

600,487

631,439

Compressors

54,842

44,733

131,680

132,278

Other Climate Control Parts

41,237

36,427

105,000

106,563

        Temperature Control

96,079

81,160

236,680

238,841

All Other

2,970

3,122

7,914

5,885

        Revenues

$         296,619

$         281,058

$         845,081

$         876,165

Gross Margin

Engine Management

$           57,188

28.9%

$           57,808

29.4%

$         171,440

28.6%

$         187,531

29.7%

Temperature Control

26,523

27.6%

21,721

26.8%

60,990

25.8%

62,539

26.2%

All Other

3,595

3,006

8,754

7,241

        Gross Margin

$           87,306

29.4%

$           82,535

29.4%

$         241,184

28.5%

$         257,311

29.4%

Selling, General & Administrative

Engine Management

$           35,553

18.0%

$           34,289

17.4%

$         106,415

17.7%

$         108,497

17.2%

Temperature Control

17,961

18.7%

13,665

16.8%

46,511

19.7%

41,215

17.3%

All Other

6,623

7,009

22,678

23,014

        Selling, General & Administrative

$           60,137

20.3%

$           54,963

19.6%

$         175,604

20.8%

$         172,726

19.7%

Operating Income

Engine Management

$           21,635

11.0%

$           23,519

12.0%

$           65,025

10.8%

$           79,034

12.5%

Temperature Control

8,562

8.9%

8,056

9.9%

14,479

6.1%

21,324

8.9%

All Other

(3,028)

(4,003)

(13,924)

(15,773)

        Subtotal

27,169

9.2%

27,572

9.8%

65,580

7.8%

84,585

9.7%

Restructuring & Integration

(6)

0.0%

(1,132)

-0.4%

(3,073)

-0.4%

(3,914)

-0.4%

Other Income, Net

15

0.0%

316

0.1%

328

0.0%

946

0.1%

        Operating Income

$           27,178

9.2%

$           26,756

9.5%

$           62,835

7.4%

$           81,617

9.3%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            19,273

$            17,108

$            44,697

$            51,736

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

6

1,132

3,073

3,914

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(144)

(463)

(144)

(463)

GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

(262)

(218)

(786)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(1)

(348)

(742)

(1,251)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            19,134

$            17,167

$            46,666

$            53,150

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                0.84

$               0.74

$                1.95

$                2.22

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

0.05

0.13

0.16

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.02)

GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.03)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.05)

NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$               0.83

$               0.74

$                2.03

$                2.28

OPERATING INCOME

GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$            27,178

$            26,756

$            62,835

$            81,617

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

6

1,132

3,073

3,914

OTHER INCOME, NET

(15)

(316)

(328)

(946)

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$            27,169

$            27,572

$            65,580

$            84,585

MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, 

EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE 

COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN

UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN 

ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 30,

December  31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CASH

$            27,321

$             17,323

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

168,846

145,024

ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

5,537

4,967

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

163,309

140,057

INVENTORIES

318,420

326,411

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

21,295

-

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

11,681

12,300

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

542,026

496,091

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

91,735

89,103

GOODWILL

67,387

67,413

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

50,263

56,261

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

34,907

32,420

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

33,785

31,184

OTHER ASSETS

16,284

15,095

TOTAL ASSETS

$          836,387

$           787,567

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

NOTES PAYABLE

$            45,000

$             57,000

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

5,980

4,699

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

84,031

77,990

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

53,717

35,916

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

30,002

11,899

OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

90,221

98,393

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

308,951

285,897

OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

26

79

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

35,319

33,376

OTHER LIABILITIES

18,039

14,561

 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

362,335

333,913

 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

474,052

453,654

 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$          836,387

$          787,567

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

NET EARNINGS 

$        39,683

$        46,623

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH

PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

17,745

17,439

OTHER

12,220

14,065

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(23,428)

(27,753)

INVENTORY 

2,761

(18,746)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

5,193

90

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

1,202

(4,805)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

12,828

8,728

OTHER

(619)

1,120

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

67,585

36,761

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(9,852)

-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(15,633)

(17,710)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

37

6

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(25,448)

(17,704)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

NET CHANGE IN DEBT

(10,537)

18,153

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(9,271)

(20,000)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(14,144)

(12,990)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

1,382

658

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(32,570)

(14,179)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

431

724

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

9,998

5,602

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period

17,323

19,796

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period

$        27,321

$        25,398

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

