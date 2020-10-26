Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Oct 26, 2020, 13:52 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Daylight Time, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.  The dial-in number is 800-791-4813 (domestic) or 785-424-1102 (international). The playback number is 800-934-4851 (domestic) or 402-220-1181 (international). The participant passcode is 76717.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

www.smpcorp.com

Also from this source

Standard Motor Products Releases 245 New Part Numbers for BWD®...

Standard Motor Products Announces the Winners of its Women in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics