Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Daylight Time, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The dial-in number is 800-791-4813 (domestic) or 785-424-1102 (international). The playback number is 800-934-4851 (domestic) or 402-220-1181 (international). The participant passcode is 76717.

