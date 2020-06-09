Standard Motor Products Launches the Updated SMP® Parts App

In addition to the new features, the SMP® Parts App still offers the essential built-in tools from the award-winning version 2.0 – Competitor UPC Scan, SMP UPC Scan, License Plate Lookup, and VIN Scan; as well as the original Part Number Lookup, Cross Reference Search, and Year/Make/Model Lookup.

Commenting on the updates, Jack Ramsey, Vice President Engine Management Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "We're excited to add new features to our innovative SMP® Parts App, which makes it even easier for technicians to find the SMP parts and related information they need."

For more information about the revamped SMP® Parts App, visit www.smpcorp.com/partsapp.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.smpcorp.com

