Standard Motor Products Launches the Updated SMP® Parts App
Jun 09, 2020, 13:24 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announces the launch of its updated SMP® Parts App, available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.
With more than 60,000 installs, the revamped SMP® Parts App has been updated with new tools to make part lookups even easier, including a Keyword Search tool to help users find the parts and categories they are looking for and a History function that gives users quick access to their search history for frequently searched items.
In addition to the new features, the SMP® Parts App still offers the essential built-in tools from the award-winning version 2.0 – Competitor UPC Scan, SMP UPC Scan, License Plate Lookup, and VIN Scan; as well as the original Part Number Lookup, Cross Reference Search, and Year/Make/Model Lookup.
Commenting on the updates, Jack Ramsey, Vice President Engine Management Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "We're excited to add new features to our innovative SMP® Parts App, which makes it even easier for technicians to find the SMP parts and related information they need."
For more information about the revamped SMP® Parts App, visit www.smpcorp.com/partsapp.
About SMP
With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.
