Standard Motor Products Manufactures Heat Exchangers For Medical Oxygen Devices

With the recent high demand for oxygen and ventilating equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SMP received an emergency request to deliver 1000 units this month. Because the factory maintains and manufactures to the strict standards and controls required for medical applications, SMP employees were able to swiftly turn around the needed units and expedite them to California. The SMP® heat exchangers play a key role in controlling the oxygen temperature and concentration in complete ventilator system operation.

Commenting on this initiative, Mike Carney, Vice President Temperature Control Division, SMP noted, "I couldn't be prouder of our employees who were able to quickly convert our heat exchanger production line in these extreme times. By efficiently producing these critical components, we're able to support potential life-saving efforts".

SMP has committed to using its engineering and manufacturing expertise to provide support to the healthcare community during this exceptional time. In addition to supplying this critical ventilator component, SMP has designed and produced protective face covers for healthcare workers. Using 3D printing along with traditional assembly, SMP's Poland facility will continue to manufacture and distribute these PPE's to local hospitals.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

