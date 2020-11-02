Standard Motor Products Releases Blue Streak® Variable Valve Timing Program

Manufactured in SMP® Poland's IATF 16949-certified facility, Blue Streak® VVT solenoids & sprockets undergo extensive measurement and life testing plus a full spectrum of environmental analyses that include thermal shock, thermal cycling, salt spray, vibration, storage tests, and more.

Commenting on the new line, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "This is an exciting time for our Blue Streak® brand with the new premium VVT line joining our recently released Blue Streak® high-temp Blower Motor Resistor Kits. The expansion of our Blue Streak® offering demonstrates our dedication to providing our customers with the highest quality products in these very important categories."

All Blue Streak® products are backed by a lifetime limited warranty. For more information on the VVT program and other Blue Streak® products, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About Blue Streak by Standard

Since its introduction, the Blue Streak® brand has been known for premium automotive quality. Made to stand the test of time, Blue Streak® parts are always engineered for superior performance and durability. Featuring heavier-duty ignition coils, premium VVT components, and hi-temp blower motor resistor kits, the Blue Streak® line has been the professional technicians' choice since 1934, and every Blue Streak® part is backed by our limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

