Standard Motor Products Rings NYSE Opening Bell

Founded in 1919 by Elias Fife, Standard Motor Products now employs approximately 4,400 people, generates over a billion dollars in net sales, operates in more than 25 facilities around the world, and is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket.

Commenting on the milestone, Eric Sills stated, "It's an honor to ring the NYSE opening bell to commemorate our 100th anniversary. In this highly competitive industry, we owe our sustained success to both the dedication of our talented employees as well as to our loyal customers. We are committed to entering our next centennial with the same determination and ingenuity that has made SMP the automotive market leader that it is today."

About SMP: Marking its 100th anniversary in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high-quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and in many other countries around the world. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

