Standard Textile Home Receives Two Good Housekeeping 2021 Bedding Awards

"Originally designed with luxury hotels in mind, the Circa story began when Standard Textile's R&D team was approached by hotels looking for an affordable way to update the traditional guest bed," said Josh Staph, Vice President of Standard Textile Home. "A team of product engineers and designers invented an easy to install solution that eliminates the need for a bed skirt and modernizes the look of the bed and the entire bedroom. Today, many hotels are using Circa Bed Wrap, and we are pleased to offer the product to consumers all over the country."

A patented solution that is not available anywhere else, the Circa Bed Wrap is a faster, simpler, and more affordable way to get the smooth, modern look of a platform bed without the headache. There is no heavy lifting involved and Circa can easily be installed by one person without ever lifting the mattress. Bamboo slats provide internal structure, and the product comes in a variety of colors. The company offers free U.S. shipping and returns, and a 90-day risk free trial.

Standard Textile Home's Percale Sheet Set was recognized for its premium strength, softness, and color retention. A tight, flat weave that creates a crisp, cool sleep experience, Standard Textile's Percale linens can be found in luxury hotels around the world. Woven with premium SUPIMA® cotton fibers that are inherently softer, more luxurious, and twice as strong as regular cotton, the Percale Sheet Set feels sumptuously soft and only gets softer, wash after wash.

The awards were announced on The Today Show, and featured in the June issue of Good Housekeeping and goodhousekeeping.com. Good Housekeeping's judging process included rigorous testing by GH Institute Textiles Lab scientists, home editors, and over 100 consumer sleep testers.

About Standard Textile & Standard Textile Home

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. Standard Textile is a 2021 US Best Managed Company, a designation sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, which recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams. With more than 80 patents, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, the company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, and consumer markets worldwide. To shop for home products, visit www.standardtextilehome.com. For more information visit www.standardtextile.com.

