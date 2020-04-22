Standex Declares 223rd Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

SALEM, N.H., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, which is payable May 25, 2020 to shareholders of record May 11, 2020.

The dividend is the Company's 223rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Food Service Equipment, Engineering Technologies, Engraving, Electronics, and Hydraulics with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, India, China and Japan. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

Related Links

www.standex.com

