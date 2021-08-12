Standex Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SALEM, N.H., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 ending June 30, 2021.

($M except EPS and Dividends) 4Q21 4Q20 3Q21 Y/Y Q/Q Net Sales $176.4 $139.4 $172.2 26.6% 2.4% Operating Income - GAAP $22.4 $10.1 $5.7 121.4% 296.8% Operating Income - Adjusted $23.5 $12.1 $21.0 94.0% 11.9% Operating Margin - Adjusted 13.3% 8.7% 12.2% +460 bps +110 bps Net Income from Continuing Ops - GAAP $14.4 $6.1 $1.8 136.7% 720.9% Net Income from Continuing Ops - Adjusted $17.1 $8.0 $14.6 113.3% 17.2%











EBITDA $30.4 $18.6 $13.7 63.8% 122.6% EBITDA margin 17.2% 13.3% 7.9% +390 bps +930 bps Adjusted EBITDA $31.5 $20.6 $29.0 53.2% 8.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.9% 14.8% 16.9% +310 bps +100 bps











Diluted EPS - GAAP $1.18 $0.50 $0.14 136.0% 742.9% Diluted EPS - Adjusted $1.40 $0.65 $1.19 115.4% 17.6% Dividends per share $0.24 $0.22 $0.24 9.1% 0.0%











Free Cash Flow $26.4 $19.5 $12.4 35.5% 113.4% Net Debt to EBITDA 0.6x 0.8x 0.8x -29.6% -30.5%

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "We completed a very successful fiscal 2021 with strong fourth quarter results and solid execution on our growth strategy. Our Electronics, Engineering Technologies, and Engraving segments all reported meaningful sequential margin improvement. These trends were complemented by robust free cash flow generation further adding to our substantial financial flexibility. We expect stronger financial results in fiscal 2022 reflecting positive demand trends, further leveraging of our productivity initiatives, and our significantly strengthened operating profile.

"The transformation of our portfolio around businesses with attractive growth and margin profiles, as well as strong customer value propositions, was evident in the quarter on several fronts. From a revenue perspective, four of our five segments reported year-over-year growth led by the Electronics and Scientific segments. Total company backlog realizable in under one year increased approximately 19% compared to fiscal third quarter 2021."

"Our deep technical and applications expertise and innovative solutions continue to resonate with customers. For example, at our Engraving segment, we recently delivered prototype modules to support projects in the renewable energy sector for a global energy company. We are very excited about the potential opportunity to further scale up our production to support this client's plans and expand our range of organic growth opportunities," continued Mr. Dunbar.

"In addition, our consolidated adjusted operating margin of 12% in fiscal 2021 represented a ninety-basis point increase year-over-year, and our fourth quarter margin of 13.3% is the highest quarterly margin that Standex has ever reported, despite experiencing a work stoppage in Specialty Solutions plants during the fourth quarter. This work stoppage has since been resolved but did have a moderate impact on our fourth quarter financial results in this segment. In fiscal 2022, we have a healthy pipeline of productivity and efficiency initiatives which will provide further margin opportunity. In particular, our focus on mitigating material inflation and improving our cost position in the Electronics segment through changes in reed switch production and material substitution are expected to be substantially complete by the end of fiscal 2022.

"We also had a very strong quarter for cash generation reflecting solid working capital management. We reported free cash flow of approximately $26 million, a nearly 36% year-over-year increase, and generated a free cash flow to GAAP net income conversion rate of 118% in fiscal 2021. At year-end, the Company had approximately $245 million in available liquidity and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 0.57x. We continued to repatriate cash in the quarter bringing the total to $38 million in fiscal 2021, slightly ahead of our initial guidance. For fiscal 2022, we expect to repatriate between $30 million and $35 million.

"We are entering fiscal 2022 well-positioned for improved financial performance as we continue to build on our portfolio of high-quality businesses. We expect positive trends in end markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and smart grid. In addition, there are new business opportunities in the space and aviation sectors complemented by ongoing company-wide new product development efforts. Our consistent free cash flow generation and significant financial strength provide a strong foundation for future growth," concluded Dunbar.

Outlook

In fiscal first quarter 2022, the Company expects a slight decrease in revenue, but similar operating margin compared to fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Revenue and operating margin will increase year-over-year compared to fiscal first quarter 2021.

Compared to fiscal fourth quarter 2021, the Company expects a slight increase in Electronics and Specialty segment revenue with continued broad-based end market strength and growth in these segments. Revenue in the Engraving and Engineering Technologies segments is expected to have a slight to moderate decrease due to the timing of projects. The Scientific segment is expected to have a moderate revenue decrease due to lower demand for COVID-19 vaccine storage refrigeration units.

Fourth Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Electronics (41 % of sales; 50% of segment operating income)



4Q21 4Q20 % Change Electronics ($M)





Revenue $72.8 $44.8 62.7% Operating Income 15.7 5.9 168.8% Operating Margin 21.6% 13.1%



Revenue increased $28.0 million or 62.7% year-over-year reflecting a 42.2% organic growth rate with approximately $1.9 million of the total revenue increase or 4.2% related to foreign exchange. Organic revenue growth was due to a continued broad-based geographical recovery as well as increased demand for relays in solar and electric vehicle applications. The recent Renco acquisition contributed revenue of $7.3 million or approximately 26% of the increase in year-over-year segment revenue growth.

Operating income increased approximately $9.9 million or 168.8% year-over-year which reflected operating leverage associated with revenue growth, profit contribution from Renco and pricing and productivity initiatives.

In fiscal first quarter 2022, the company expects a slight increase in revenue and a moderate operating margin increase reflecting continued end market strength compared to fiscal fourth quarter 2021.

Engraving (21% of sales; 18% of segment operating income)



4Q21 4Q20 % Change Engraving ($M)





Revenue $36.6 $31.6 15.9% Operating Income 5.6 2.6 119.0% Operating Margin 15.4% 8.1%



Revenue increased approximately $5.0 million or 15.9% year-over-year with operating income growth of approximately $3.1 million or 119% year-over-year reflecting a favorable geographic mix, timing of projects, and increased soft trim product demand leveraged over segment productivity and cost initiatives.

In fiscal first quarter 2022, the Company expects a slight to moderate revenue and operating margin decrease compared to fiscal fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to the timing of projects and regional mix.

Scientific (12% of sales; 13% of segment operating income)



4Q21 4Q20 % Change Scientific ($M)





Revenue $20.6 $12.7 62.7% Operating Income 4.1 2.8 48.7% Operating Margin 20.0% 21.9%



Revenue increased approximately $8.0 million or 62.7% year-over-year reflecting positive trends at pharmaceutical channels, clinical laboratories, and academic institutions primarily attributable to demand for COVID-19 vaccine storage compared to fourth quarter fiscal 2020.

Operating income increased $1.4 million or 48.7% year-over-year, reflecting the volume increase balanced with investments to support future growth opportunities and higher freight costs.

In fiscal first quarter 2022, the Company expects a moderate sequential decrease in revenue and slight decline in margin reflecting lower demand for COVID-19 vaccine storage refrigeration and increased freight costs partially offset by pricing actions.

Engineering Technologies (11% of sales; 10% of segment operating income )



4Q21 4Q20 % Change Engineering Technologies ($M)





Revenue $20.5 $26.2 -21.8% Operating Income 3.1 4.1 -25.6% Operating Margin 15.1% 15.8%



On a year-over-year basis, revenue decreased $5.7 million or 21.8% and operating income was $1.1 million lower, representing a 25.6% decrease. This primarily reflected the absence of the recently divested Enginetics business which contributed $3.6 million in revenue to fiscal fourth quarter 2020 and the economic impact of COVID-19 on this segment's end markets.

On a sequential basis, operating margin increased to 15.1% compared to 6.2% in fiscal third quarter 2021 reflecting a continued broad-based sequential end market recovery and favorable mix complemented by ongoing productivity initiatives.

In fiscal first quarter 2022, the Company expects a slight to moderate decrease in revenue and operating margin reflecting the timing of projects.

Specialty Solutions (15% of sales; 9% of segment operating income)



4Q21 4Q20 % Change Specialty Solutions ($M)





Revenue $25.8 $24.1 7.1% Operating Income 3.0 3.7 -18.7% Operating Margin 11.6% 15.2%



On a year-over-year basis, Specialty Solutions revenue increased approximately $1.7 million or 7.1% as its end markets, particularly in food service and specialty retail continued to recover. Operating income decreased $0.7 million or 18.7%. This reflected the impact of a work stoppage in the segment's plants and material inflation which the Company is seeking to recover through pricing actions.

In fiscal first quarter 2022, the Company expects a slight sequential increase in revenue and operating margin primarily due to growth in Merchandising and Pumps businesses partially offset by the impact of a prior work stoppage at one of the plants.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $63.1 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $82.1 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2021 and $80.3 million at the end of fiscal 2020. Net debt for the fourth quarter of 2021 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $200 million and cash and equivalents of $136.4 million of which $92.2 million was held by foreign subsidiaries.



Standex repatriated approximately $6.8 million in fiscal fourth quarter 2021 and $37.6 million in fiscal 2021. The company expects to repatriate between $30 million and $35 million in fiscal 2022. The Company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was approximately 0.57x at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter 2021.



Standex had net debt of at compared to at the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2021 and at the end of fiscal 2020. Net debt for the fourth quarter of 2021 consisted primarily of long-term debt of and cash and equivalents of of which was held by foreign subsidiaries. Standex repatriated approximately in fiscal fourth quarter 2021 and in fiscal 2021. The company expects to repatriate between $30 million and in fiscal 2022. The Company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was approximately 0.57x at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $32.5 million compared to net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $25.2 million in the prior year. The Company generated free cash flow after capital expenditures of $26.4 million compared to free cash flow of $19.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase is primarily a result of improvement in working capital metrics.

Capital Allocation

Share Repurchase: During the fiscal fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 50,000 shares for $5.0 million . There is approximately $22 million remaining under the Board's current share repurchase authorization.



During the fiscal fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 50,000 shares for . There is approximately remaining under the Board's current share repurchase authorization. Capital Expenditures: In fiscal fourth quarter 2021, Standex's capital expenditures were $6.1 million compared to $5.7 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Investments were focused on maintenance, safety, and the Company's highest priority growth initiatives. The Company expects fiscal year 2022 capital expenditures to be between $25 million and $30 million compared to $21.5 million in fiscal 2021.



In fiscal fourth quarter 2021, Standex's capital expenditures were compared to in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Investments were focused on maintenance, safety, and the Company's highest priority growth initiatives. The Company expects fiscal year 2022 capital expenditures to be between and compared to in fiscal 2021. Dividends: On July 22, 2021 , the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, a 9% year-over-year increase. The dividend is payable on August 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 2 , 2021.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations





(unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





June 30,



June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Net sales

$ 176,435

$ 139,386

$ 656,232

$ 604,535 Cost of sales



110,627



92,468



414,971



389,080 Gross profit



65,808



46,918



241,261



215,455

























Selling, general and administrative expenses



42,305



34,802



163,063



148,499 Restructuring costs



1,000



1,877



3,478



4,669 Loss on sale of business



-



-



14,624



- Acquisition related costs



81



110



931



1,759

























Income from operations



22,422



10,129



59,165



60,528

























Interest expense



1,589



1,655



5,992



7,475 Other non-operating (income) / expense



400



(456)



473



(1,021) Total



1,989



1,199



6,465



6,454

























Income from continuing operations before income taxes



20,433



8,930



52,700



54,074 Provision for income taxes



6,002



2,832



14,157



13,060 Net income from continuing operations



14,431



6,098



38,543



41,014

























Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(482)



(4,263)



(2,070)



(20,826)

























Net income (loss)

$ 13,949

$ 1,835

$ 36,473

$ 20,188

























Basic earnings per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.20

$ 0.50

$ 3.17

$ 3.33 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.04)



(0.35)



(0.17)



(1.69) Total

$ 1.16

$ 0.15

$ 3.00

$ 1.64

























Diluted earnings per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.18

$ 0.50

$ 3.14

$ 3.31 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.04)



(0.35)



(0.17)



(1.68) Total

$ 1.14

$ 0.15

$ 2.97

$ 1.63

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



12,068



12,249



12,156



12,324 Diluted



12,213



12,281



12,258



12,387

Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















June 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2021



2020













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 136,367

$ 118,809 Accounts receivable, net



109,883



98,157 Inventories



91,862



85,031 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



23,504



18,870 Income taxes receivable



12,750



8,194 Current assets- Discontinued Operations



-



2,936 Total current assets



374,366



331,997













Property, plant, equipment, net



133,373



132,533 Intangible assets, net



98,929



106,412 Goodwill



278,054



271,221 Deferred tax asset



9,566



17,322 Operating lease right-of-use asset



37,276



44,788 Other non-current assets



30,659



26,605 Total non-current assets



587,857



598,881













Total assets

$ 962,223

$ 930,878













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 74,756

$ 54,910 Accrued liabilities



61,717



60,539 Income taxes payable



7,236



7,428 Total current liabilities



143,709



122,877













Long-term debt



199,490



199,150 Operating lease long-term liabilities



29,041



36,293 Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities

83,558



110,926 Total non-current liabilities



312,089



346,369













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



80,788



72,752 Retained earnings



852,489



827,656 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(116,140)



(147,659) Treasury shares



(352,688)



(333,093) Total stockholders' equity



506,425



461,632













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 962,223

$ 930,878

Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)





Year Ended





June 30, (In thousands)



2021



2020













Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 36,473

$ 20,188 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(2,070)



(20,826) Income from continuing operations



38,543



41,014













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



33,241



32,294 Stock-based compensation



8,368



7,026 Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



(489)



386 Gain from extinguishment of debt - PPP loan



(713)



- Loss on sale of business



14,624



- Life insurance benefit



-



(1,302) Contributions to defined benefit plans



(8,120)



(4,040) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(3,588)



(20,701) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



81,866



54,677 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations



1,716



(7,435) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



83,582



47,242 Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Expenditures for property, plant and equipment



(21,752)



(21,521) Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(27,406)



(622) Proceeds from sale of business



11,678



- Other investing activities



(1,611)



1,523 Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations



(39,091)



(20,620) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations



-



20,003 Net cash (used in) investing activities



(39,091)



(617) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from borrowings



(17,000)



106,500 Payments of debt



17,000



(105,300) Contingent consideration payment



(356)



(872) Activity under share-based payment plans



1,273



1,738 Purchase of treasury stock



(21,200)



(10,437) Cash dividends paid



(11,449)



(10,606) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(31,732)



(18,977)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



4,799



(1,984)













Net changes in cash and cash equivalents



17,558



25,664 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



118,809



93,145 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 136,367

$ 118,809

Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





June 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2021



2020



2021



2020 Net Sales























Electronics

$ 72,844

$ 44,773

$ 253,369

$ 185,294 Engraving



36,639



31,618



147,016



143,736 Scientific



20,645



12,689



79,421



57,523 Engineering Technologies



20,471



26,178



75,562



104,047 Specialty Solutions



25,836



24,128



100,864



113,935 Total

$ 176,435

$ 139,386

$ 656,232

$ 604,535

























Income from operations























Electronics

$ 15,739

$ 5,856

$ 46,600

$ 29,749 Engraving



5,626



2,569



22,510



20,493 Scientific



4,127



2,775



18,240



13,740 Engineering Technologies



3,088



4,149



6,164



14,027 Specialty Solutions



2,990



3,678



14,358



18,546 Restructuring



(1,000)



(1,877)



(3,478)



(4,669) Acquisition Related Costs



(81)



(110)



(931)



(1,759) Loss on Sale of Business



-



-



(14,624)



- Corporate



(8,067)



(6,911)



(29,674)



(29,599) Total

$ 22,422

$ 10,129

$ 59,165

$ 60,528

Standex International Corporation



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(unaudited)















































Three Months Ended







Year Ended











June 30,







June 30,



(In thousands, except percentages)



2021



2020

% Change



2021



2020

% Change Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations:































Net Sales

$ 176,435

$ 139,386

26.6%

$ 656,232

$ 604,535

8.6% Income from operations, as reported

$ 22,422

$ 10,129

121.4%

$ 59,165

$ 60,528

-2.3%

Income from operations margin



12.7%



7.3%







9.0%



10.0%



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



1,000



1,877







3,478



4,669





Acquisition-related costs



81



110







931



1,759





Loss on sale of business



-



-







14,624



-





Property insurance deductible



-



-







-



-





Purchase accounting expenses



-



-







592



-



Adjusted income from operations

$ 23,503

$ 12,116

94.0%

$ 78,790

$ 66,956

17.7%

Adjusted income from operations margin



13.3%



8.7%







12.0%



11.1%





Interest and other income (expense), net



(1,989)



(1,199)







(6,465)



(6,454)





Life insurance benefit



-



-













(1,302)





Provision for income taxes



(6,002)



(2,832)







(14,157)



(13,060)





Discrete and other tax items



1,774



253







1,578



(1,164)





Tax impact of above adjustments



(224)



(338)







(3,434)



(1,716)



Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted

$ 17,062

$ 8,000

113.3%

$ 56,312

$ 43,260

30.2%



































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:































Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported

$ 14,431

$ 6,098

136.7%

$ 38,543

$ 41,014





Net income from continuing operations margin



8.2%



4.4%







5.9%



6.8%



Add back:

































Provision for income taxes



6,002



2,832







14,157



13,060





Interest expense



1,589



1,655







5,992



7,475





Depreciation and amortization



8,398



7,992







33,241



32,294



EBITDA

$ 30,420

$ 18,577

63.8%

$ 91,933

$ 93,843

-2.0%

EBITDA Margin



17.2%



13.3%







14.0%



15.5%



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



1,000



1,877







3,478



4,669





Acquisition-related costs



81



110







931



1,759





Loss on sale of business



-



-







14,624



-





Life insurance benefit



-



-







-



(1,302)





Purchase accounting expenses



-



-







592



-



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 31,501

$ 20,564

53.2%

$ 111,558

$ 98,969

12.7%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



17.9%



14.8%







17.0%



16.4%







































Free operating cash flow:































Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as reported

$ 32,528

$ 25,188





$ 81,866

$ 54,677



Less: Capital expenditures



(6,140)



(5,715)







(21,752)



(21,521)



Free operating cash flow

$ 26,388

$ 19,473





$ 60,114

$ 33,156





Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended







Year Ended



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing

operations



June 30,







June 30,







2021



2020

%

Change



2021



2020

%

Change



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations, as reported

$ 1.18

$ 0.50

136.0%

$ 3.14

$ 3.31

-5.1%



































Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



0.06



0.12







0.22



0.28





Acquisition-related costs



0.01



0.01







0.06



0.10





Loss on sale of business



-



-







1.01



-





Life insurance benefit



-



-







-



(0.11)





Discrete tax items



0.15



0.02







0.13



(0.09)





Purchase accounting expenses



-



-







0.04



-



Diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations, as adjusted

$ 1.40

$ 0.65

115.4%

$ 4.60

$ 3.49

31.8%

