Standex Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SALEM, N.H., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 ending June 30, 2020.

($M except EPS and Dividends) 4Q20 4Q19 Change Net Sales $139.4 $168.7 -17.4% Operating Income $10.1 $19.4 -47.9% Net Income from Continuing Ops $6.1 $12.4 -50.7%







EBITDA $18.6 $27.1 -31.4% EBITDA margin 13.3% 16.0% -270 bps Adjusted EBITDA $20.6 $28.9 -28.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.8% 17.1% -230 bps







Diluted EPS $0.50 $0.99 -49.5% Adjusted EPS $0.65 $1.10 -40.9% Dividends per share $0.22 $0.20 10.0%







4Q Free Cash Flow $19.5 $27.8 -29.8% Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 0.8x 0.9x -22.0%



1Fiscal fourth quarter 2019 results have been adjusted to reflect the divestiture of Refrigerated Solutions Group on April 16, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

"I am very proud of the performance of our employees in this very challenging environment. They displayed great dedication, creativity and resilience to safely deliver on customer commitments. Our global teams continue to collaborate at a high level. I believe Standex will exit this environment as a stronger company," commented David Dunbar, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Overall, fourth quarter results were largely in line with our expectations. Since the end of April, our end markets have exhibited a gradual increase in the level of customer activity that has continued into our first quarter. Besides continued steady free cash flow generation in the quarter which further contributed to our financial strength, we remained very active in transforming the portfolio.

"Early in the quarter, we completed the divestiture of our Refrigerated Solutions Group. This transaction is accretive to our consolidated margin profile and continued the simplification of our portfolio following the divestiture of the Cooking business in early 2019. In July, we announced the acquisition of Renco Electronics, a leading U.S.-based custom magnetics manufacturer. Renco is a great fit deepening our significant engineering and technical expertise as well as providing us with a highly complementary customer base and end markets. We expect Renco to be accretive to our earnings in fiscal 2021 and additive to consolidated free cash flow.

"We also announced today the realignment of our reporting segments reflected in our fiscal fourth quarter results. Besides Engraving, Electronics and Engineering Technologies, our reporting segments will now include Scientific and Specialty Solutions. As a stand-alone segment, Scientific will allow us to communicate more effectively the highly attractive profile of this business and its long-term outlook. Specialty Solutions includes the Hydraulics, Pumps, and Merchandising businesses. All of the businesses under the Specialty Solutions segment will now be reported in line with the way they are managed under one Group President.

"From a cost savings perspective, we realized approximately $4.2 million from productivity and expense initiatives in the fiscal fourth quarter and expect $7 million in annual savings from these efforts in fiscal 2021. In addition, we enter the new fiscal year with a significant number of new productivity and efficiency initiatives that we are implementing to strengthen our market leadership and cost position and further drive profitable growth.

"Our balance sheet remains very strong with significant liquidity supported by consistent free cash flow generation. We ended the quarter with approximately $200 million in available liquidity and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of under 1x. In addition, we generated free cash flow of $19.5 million in the fourth quarter. The Company also repatriated approximately $19 million in the fourth quarter and $39 million in fiscal 2020 from foreign subsidiaries, ahead of our prior forecast of $35 million. This enabled us to fund our Renco acquisition entirely from cash on hand. We will continue to utilize our strong financial position to execute on our active pipeline of organic and inorganic opportunities.

"In closing, I want to thank our employees, customers and suppliers for their continued support. We made substantial progress further repositioning Standex around larger and more profitable platforms with compelling customer value propositions. We are confident in our ability to further execute and progress on our strategic priorities as we enter fiscal 2021," concluded Dunbar.

Outlook

In fiscal first quarter 2021, Standex expects consolidated company revenue to be flat to slightly above fiscal fourth quarter 2020 and total segment operating margin to increase sequentially. The Electronics and Engraving segments are expected to have meaningful sequential revenue increases due to an increased level of customer activity and associated volume as well as a contribution from the recently closed Renco acquisition at the Electronics segment. In fiscal first quarter 2021, the Company also expects meaningful sequential revenue increase at the Scientific segment. This reflects an increase in customer order flow following a pause in fiscal fourth quarter 2020, as the end market shifted toward consumable protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Engineering Technologies is expected to have a significant sequential decline due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation markets.

Specialty Solutions revenue is expected to be sequentially similar to fiscal fourth quarter 2020 with Merchandising demand expected to slightly improve while Hydraulics and Pumps are expected to be relatively similar to fiscal fourth quarter 2020 results.

Fourth Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Electronics (32% of sales; 31% of segment operating income)



4Q20 4Q19 % Change Electronics ($M)





Revenue $44.8 $49.7 -10.0% Operating Income 5.9 8.6 -32.3% Operating Margin 13.1% 17.4%



Revenue decreased approximately $5.0 million or 10% year-over-year as both North American and European markets reflected weakness in end markets due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decline was partially offset by a modest recovery in Asian end markets.

Operating income decreased approximately $2.8 million or 32.3% year-over-year. The decline was due to several factors including lower volume, higher raw material costs as well as partial plant facility shutdowns in India and Mexico which have since re-opened. These items were partially offset by cost savings and productivity initiatives.

The Company expects a meaningful sequential increase in revenue due to positive trends in its existing magnetics product line as well as a contribution from the recently closed Renco acquisition in fiscal first quarter 2021. Standex anticipates meaningful sequential improvement in operating margin reflecting continued cost and productivity initiatives combined with limited incremental impact from sequentially flat reed switch raw material costs.

Engraving (23% of sales; 14% of segment operating income)



4Q20 4Q19 % Change Engraving ($M)





Revenue $31.6 $38.1 -17.0% (*) Operating Income 2.6 5.3 -51.5% Operating Margin 8.1% 13.9%





(*) FY19 results excludes $0.2M purchase accounting expense

Revenue decreased approximately $6.5 million or 17% year-over-year primarily due to delays in the receipt of tools from customers. The Company is seeing this work shift into the first fiscal quarter of 2021 as automotive OEMs continue to hold to their new program rollout schedules. Operating income declined $2.7 million or 51.5% year-over-year reflecting volume declines associated with the economic impact of COVID-19 mitigated partially by productivity and expense savings in the quarter.

The Company expects meaningful sequential increase in revenue and operating margin in fiscal first quarter 2021. The revenue increase reflects both customer orders that have shifted from Q4 FY20 to Q1 FY21 as well as an overall increase in the level of customer activity. The expected margin increase is associated with higher volumes sequentially combined with cost efficiency and productivity initiatives in North American and European operations.

Scientific (9% of sales; 15% of segment operating income)



4Q20 4Q19 % Change Scientific ($M)





Revenue $12.7 $15.3 -17.0% Operating Income 2.8 3.7 -24.8% Operating Margin 21.9% 24.1%



Revenue decreased approximately $2.6 million or 17% year-over-year with operating income declining $0.9 million or 24.8% year-over-year. As expected, Scientific was impacted by a market shift toward consumable protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and less near-term emphasis on capital equipment expenditures by its customer base.

In fiscal first quarter 2021, the Company expects to see a meaningful revenue increase from fiscal fourth quarter 2020 and sequential improvement in operating margin as historical customer ordering patterns return.

Engineering Technologies (19% of sales; 21% of segment operating income)



4Q20 4Q19 % Change Engineering Technologies ($M)





Revenue $26.2 $33.5 -21.7% Operating Income 4.1 4.5 -8.5% Operating Margin 15.8% 13.6%



Engineering Technologies revenue decreased $7.3 million or 21.7% year-over-year reflecting lower aviation-related sales offset partially by increased sales in the space end market. Operating income decreased $0.4 million or 8.5% year-over-year due to lower volume mitigated partially by cost actions, manufacturing efficiencies and favorable mix.

In fiscal first quarter 2021, the Company expects to see significant sequential decline in revenue and in operating margin due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation market, especially engine parts manufacturing, although the segment's defense end markets are expected to remain stable. The Company will continue to focus on aligning its cost structure with the current demand environment.

Specialty Solutions (17% of sales; 19% of segment operating income)



4Q20 4Q19 % Change Specialty Solutions ($M)





Revenue $24.2 $32.2 -25.0% Operating Income 3.7 6.0 -38.8% Operating Margin 15.2% 18.7%



Specialty Solutions revenue decreased approximately $8.0 million or 25.0% year-over-year. As expected, the decrease was primarily associated with the economic impact of COVID-19 on several end markets including the food service equipment and hospitality industries at the Pumps and Merchandising businesses, and dump market at Hydraulics. Operating income decreased approximately $2.3 million or 38.8% year-over-year reflecting lower volume partially mitigated by cost actions including headcount reductions and temporary plant shutdowns.

The Company expects fiscal first quarter 2021 revenue and operating income to be similar to fiscal fourth quarter 2020.

Capital Allocation

Share Repurchase: During the fiscal fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 30,000 shares for $1.4 million . There is approximately $43.2 million remaining under the Board's current repurchase authorization.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 30,000 shares for . There is approximately remaining under the Board's current repurchase authorization. Capital Expenditures: In fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, Standex's cash capital expenditures were $5.7 million compared to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Investments were focused on maintenance, safety and the Company's highest priority growth initiatives.



The Company expects fiscal capital expenditures to be between approximately $28 million to $30 million compared to $19 million in fiscal 2020 as capital spending returns to more normalized levels with continued emphasis on safety, maintenance, and growth investments.

In fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, Standex's cash capital expenditures were compared to in the fourth quarter of 2019. Investments were focused on maintenance, safety and the Company's highest priority growth initiatives. The Company expects fiscal capital expenditures to be between approximately to compared to in fiscal 2020 as capital spending returns to more normalized levels with continued emphasis on safety, maintenance, and growth investments. Dividends: On July 23 , the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, a 10% year-over-year increase. The dividend is payable on August 25, 2020 to shareholders of record August 6 , 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $80.3 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $102.8 million at the end of the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and $104.5 million at the end of fiscal 2019. Net debt for the fourth quarter of 2020 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $199.1 million and cash and equivalents of $118.8 million of which $77.6 million was held by foreign subsidiaries.



Standex repatriated approximately $19 million in fiscal fourth quarter 2020 and a total of $39 million in fiscal 2020, above the prior Company expectation of $35 million . The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was approximately 0.8x at the end of the fiscal year 2020.

Standex had net debt of at compared to at the end of the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and at the end of fiscal 2019. Net debt for the fourth quarter of 2020 consisted primarily of long-term debt of and cash and equivalents of of which was held by foreign subsidiaries. Standex repatriated approximately in fiscal fourth quarter 2020 and a total of in fiscal 2020, above the prior Company expectation of . The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was approximately 0.8x at the end of the fiscal year 2020. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $25 .2 million compared to net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $43.4 million in the prior year. The Company generated free cash flow after capital expenditures of $19.5 million compared to free cash flow of $27.8 million in the fiscal fourth quarter 2019. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflected lower net income.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





June 30,



June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)



2020



2019



2020



2019 Net sales

$ 139,386

$ 168,743

$ 604,535

$ 639,931 Cost of sales



92,468



108,534



389,080



405,264 Gross profit



46,918



60,209



215,455



234,667

























Selling, general and administrative expenses



34,802



39,100



148,499



150,327 Restructuring costs



1,877



462



4,669



1,289 Acquisition related costs



110



723



1,759



3,075 Property insurance deductible



-



500



-



500 Income from operations



10,129



19,424



60,528



79,476 Interest expense



1,655



2,159



7,475



10,760 Other non-operating (income) / expense



(456)



51



(1,021)



1,742 Total



1,199



2,210



6,454



12,502

























Income from continuing operations before income taxes



8,930



17,214



54,074



66,974 Provision for income taxes



2,832



4,854



13,060



18,688 Net income from continuing operations



6,098



12,360



41,014



48,286 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(4,263)



30



(20,826)



19,628 Net income (loss)

$ 1,835

$ 12,390

$ 20,188

$ 67,914

























Basic earnings per share:























Income from continuing operations

$ 0.50

$ 0.99

$ 3.33

$ 3.84 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.35)



-



(1.69)



1.56 Total

$ 0.15

$ 0.99

$ 1.64

$ 5.40

























Diluted earnings per share:























Income from continuing operations

$ 0.50

$ 0.99

$ 3.31

$ 3.83 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.35)



-



(1.68)



1.55 Total

$ 0.15

$ 0.99

$ 1.63

$ 5.38

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



12,249



12,432



12,324



12,574 Diluted



12,281



12,483



12,387



12,633

Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















June 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2020



2019













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 118,809

$ 93,145 Accounts receivable, net



98,157



103,374 Inventories



85,031



76,302 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



18,870



21,820 Income taxes receivable



8,194



1,622 Current assets- Discontinued Operations



2,936



37,610 Total current assets



331,997



333,873













Property, plant, equipment, net



132,533



134,239 Intangible assets, net



106,412



118,660 Goodwill



271,221



273,843 Deferred tax asset



17,322



14,140 Operating lease right-of-use asset



44,788



- Other non-current assets



26,605



25,105 Long-term Assets- Discontinued Operations



-



22,029 Total non-current assets



598,881



588,016













Total assets

$ 930,878

$ 921,889













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 54,910

$ 54,201 Accrued liabilities



59,929



50,176 Income taxes payable



7,428



5,735 Current Liabilities- Discontinued Operations



610



31,503 Total current liabilities



122,877



141,615













Long-term debt



199,150



197,610 Operating lease long-term liabilities



36,293



- Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities

110,926



116,128 Non-current liabilities- Discontinued Operations



-



2,223 Total non-current liabilities



346,369



315,961













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



72,752



65,515 Retained earnings



827,656



818,282 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(147,659)



(137,278) Treasury shares



(333,093)



(324,182) Total stockholders' equity



461,632



464,313













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 930,878

$ 921,889

Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)





Year Ended





June 30, (In thousands)



2020



2019













Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 20,188

$ 67,914 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(20,826)



19,628 Income from continuing operations



41,014



48,286













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



32,294



29,288 Stock-based compensation



7,026



4,350 Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



386



(329) Life insurance benefit



(1,302)



- Contributions to defined benefit plans



(4,040)



(1,359) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(20,701)



(7,307) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



54,677



72,929 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations



(7,435)



417 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



47,242



73,346 Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Expenditures for property, plant and equipment



(21,521)



(32,507) Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(622)



(127,924) Other investing activities



1,523



2,787 Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations



(20,620)



(157,644) Net cash (used in )investing activities from discontinued operations



20,003



107,973 Net cash (used in) investing activities



(617)



(49,671) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from borrowings



106,500



241,950 Payments of debt



(105,300)



(237,150) Contingent consideration payment



(872)



(910) Activity under share-based payment plans



1,738



1,129 Purchase of treasury stock



(10,437)



(33,394) Cash dividends paid



(10,606)



(9,826) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(18,977)



(38,201)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(1,984)



(1,931)













Net changes in cash and cash equivalents



25,664



(16,457) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



93,145



109,602 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 118,809

$ 93,145

Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





June 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2020



2019



2020



2019 Net Sales























Electronics

$ 44,773

$ 49,726

$ 185,294

$ 204,073 Engraving



31,618



38,091



143,736



149,693 Scientific



12,689



15,292



57,523



57,621 Engineering Technologies



26,178



33,452



104,047



105,270 Specialty Solutions



24,128



32,182



113,935



123,274 Total

$ 139,386

$ 168,743

$ 604,535

$ 639,931

























Income from operations























Electronics

$ 5,856

$ 8,645

$ 29,749

$ 41,227 Engraving



2,569



5,113



20,493



23,996 Scientific



2,775



3,689



13,740



13,676 Engineering Technologies



4,149



4,534



14,027



11,169 Specialty Solutions



3,678



6,011



18,546



19,000 Restructuring



(1,877)



(462)



(4,669)



(1,289) Acquisition Related Costs



(110)



(723)



(1,759)



(3,075) Property Insurance Deductible



-



(500)



-



(500) Corporate



(6,911)



(6,883)



(29,599)



(24,728) Total

$ 10,129

$ 19,424

$ 60,528

$ 79,476

Standex International Corporation



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(unaudited)















Three Months Ended







Year Ended











June 30,







June 30,



(In thousands, except percentages)



2020



2019

%

Change



2020



2019

%

Change Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations:

























Net Sales

$ 139,386

$ 168,743

-17.4%

$ 604,535

$ 639,931

-5.5% Income from operations, as reported

$ 10,129

$ 19,424

-47.9%

$ 60,528

$ 79,476

-23.8%

Income from operations margin



7.3%



11.5%







10.0%



12.4%



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



1,877



462







4,669



1,289





Acquisition-related costs



110



723







1,759



3,075





Property insurance deductible



-



500







-



500





Purchase accounting expenses



-



180







-



691



Adjusted income from operations

$ 12,116

$ 21,289

-43.1%

$ 66,956

$ 85,031

-21.3%

Adjusted income from operations margin



8.7%



12.6%







11.1%



13.3%



Interest and other income (expense), net



(1,199)



(2,210)







(6,454)



(12,502)





Life insurance benefit



-



-







(1,302)



-



Provision for income taxes



(2,832)



(4,854)







(13,060)



(18,688)





Discrete and other tax items



253



-







(1,164)



(779)





Tax impact of above adjustments



(338)



(459)







(1,716)



(1,366)



Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted

$ 8,000

$ 13,766

-41.9%

$ 43,260

$ 51,696

-16.3%



































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:































Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported

$ 6,098

$ 12,360

-50.7%

$ 41,014

$ 48,286





Net income from continuing operations margin



4.4%



7.3%







6.8%



7.5%



Add back:

































Provision for income taxes



2,832



4,854







13,060



18,688





Interest expense



1,655



2,159







7,475



10,760





Depreciation and amortization



7,992



7,689







32,294



29,288



EBITDA

$ 18,577

$ 27,062

-31.4%

$ 93,843

$ 107,022

-12.3%

EBITDA Margin



13.3%



16.0%







15.5%



16.7%



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



1,877



462







4,669



1,289





Acquisition-related costs



110



723







1,759



3,075





Life insurance benefit



-



-







(1,302)



-





Property insurance deductible



-



500













500





Purchase accounting expenses



-



180







-



691



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 20,564

$ 28,927

-28.9%

$ 98,969

$ 112,577

-12.1%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



14.8%



17.1%







16.4%



17.6%







































Free operating cash flow:































Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as reported

$ 25,188

$ 43,352





$ 54,677

$ 72,929



Less: Capital expenditures



(5,715)



(15,593)







(21,521)



(32,507)



Free operating cash flow

$ 19,473

$ 27,759





$ 33,156

$ 40,422





Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended







Year Ended









June 30,







June 30,



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations

2020



2019

%

Change



2020



2019

%

Change



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported

$ 0.50

$ 0.99

-49.5%

$ 3.31

$ 3.83

-13.6%



































Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



0.12



0.03







0.28



0.08





Acquisition-related costs



0.01



0.04







0.10



0.18





Life insurance benefit



-



-







(0.11)



-





Discrete tax items



0.02



-







(0.09)



(0.06)





Property insurance deductible



-



0.03







-



0.03





Purchase accounting expenses



-



0.01







-



0.04



Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as adjusted

$ 0.65

$ 1.10

-40.9%

$ 3.49

$ 4.10

-14.8%

Standex International Corporation Segment Restatement and Fiscal Year 2020 History (unaudited)

Prior Reporting Segments



Current Reporting Segments



























4Q20 Revenue ($ in 000's)



4Q20 Revenue ($ in 000's)



Electronics $44,773

Electronics



$44,773 Engraving 31,618

Engraving



31,618 Engineering Technologies 26,178

Scientific Group

12,689 Hydraulics 13,108

Engineering Technologies

26,178 Food Service Equipment 23,708

Specialty Solutions

24,128













Total Revenue $139,386

Total Revenue

$139,386



























4Q20 Operating Income ($ in 000's)



4Q20 Operating Income ($ in 000's)

Electronics $5,856

Electronics



$5,856 Engraving 2,569

Engraving



2,569 Engineering Technologies 4,149

Scientific Group

2,775 Hydraulics 2,650

Engineering Technologies

4,149 Food Service Equipment 3,803

Specialty Solutions

3,678













Total Segment Operating Income $19,027

Total Segment Operating Income $19,027















1Q20A 2Q20A 3Q20A 4Q20A FY20A Revenue ($ in 000's)









Electronics $46,617 $45,834 $48,069 $44,773 $185,294 Engraving 38,431 38,256 35,431 31,618 143,736 Scientific 14,750 15,414 14,670 12,689 57,523 Engineering Technologies 24,644 26,495 26,730 26,178 104,047 Specialty Solutions 31,536 27,699 30,573 24,128 113,935











Total Revenue $155,978 $153,697 $155,474 $139,386 $604,535











Operating Income ($ in 000's)









Electronics $8,099 $7,776 $8,017 $5,856 $29,749 Engraving 6,537 6,916 4,472 2,569 20,493 Scientific 3,705 4,056 3,204 2,775 13,740 Engineering Technologies 3,359 3,422 3,098 4,149 14,027 Specialty Solutions 5,648 4,341 4,879 3,678 18,546











Total Segment Operating Income $27,348 $26,512 $23,669 $19,027 $96,556











Fiscal first and second quarter 2020 results have been adjusted to reflect the divestiture of Refrigerated Solutions Group on April 16, 2020.

