Standex Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Summary Financial Results - Total Standex1











($M except EPS and Dividends) 3Q20 3Q19 Change Net Sales $155.5 $160.5 -3.1% Operating Income $16.9 $16.8 0.4% Adjusted Operating Income $17.6 $18.2 -3.2% Net Income from Continuing Ops $12.1 $8.7 39.2%







EBITDA $25.4 $23.7 7.0% EBITDA margin 16.3% 14.8% 150 bps Adjusted EBITDA $26.1 $25.1 4.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.8% 15.6% 120 bps







Diluted EPS $0.97 $0.69 40.6% Adjusted EPS $0.96 $0.76 26.3% Dividends per share $0.22 $0.20 10.0%







3Q Free Cash Flow $7.3 $11.3 -34.8% Net Debt to EBITDA 0.95x 2.5x -62.0%



1Fiscal third quarter 2019 results have been adjusted to reflect the divestiture of Refrigerated Solutions Group on April 16, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

"I'm pleased with how we navigated the unprecedented environment and positioned the Company to enter an uncertain period in a position of strength. In response to COVID-19 related business challenges, we took immediate and effective actions in the quarter to support a healthy and safe operating environment for our employees. We launched a company-wide business continuity effort to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our experience in China, where some of our plants were closed for a portion of the quarter and are now fully operational, provided us with an effective playbook. We have been deemed an essential business in most of our plants and have had limited shutdowns in our facilities. Our approach in executing globally has been highly collaborative and coordinated," commented David Dunbar, president and chief executive officer.

"Despite the very challenging environment, third quarter earnings improved year-over-year with increased operating margins in Hydraulics, Engineering Technologies and Food Service and we continued to generate solid free cash flow. Our Engraving segment performance was impacted by reduced capacity in some of our Asian plants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced demand due to certain customer shut-downs in Europe. In addition to facing similar COVID-19 challenges, the Electronics segment was negatively impacted by material cost increases. However, on a sequential basis, revenue in the Electronics segment increased and operating margin declined only slightly.

"In the fiscal third quarter, we announced the divestiture of our Refrigerated Solutions business which was subsequently completed in April. Consolidated operating margin is approximately 200 basis points higher year-to-date in fiscal 2020 pro forma for the sale of RSG.

"Due to the economic impact of COVID-19 we have initiated expense reductions which will result in approximately $4 million in savings and $1.5 million in restructuring charges in fiscal fourth quarter 2020. In addition, we have reduced fiscal 2020 capital spending by approximately $10 million with the focus on maintenance, safety and our highest priority growth initiatives.

"Our strong balance sheet positions us well to invest selectively in our ongoing pipeline of organic and inorganic opportunities. We have approximately $220 million in available liquidity with net debt to adjusted EBITDA of under 1x. In addition, we generated free cash flow of $7.3 million in the third quarter with working capital turns improving ten basis points year-over-year to 4.7x. We also took actions to reduce our effective interest rate by 50 basis points or approximately $1 million annually.

"In closing, I want to thank our employees for their dedication and efforts as well as our customers and suppliers for their ongoing support. While this remains an extremely challenging environment, we are confident in our ability to successfully execute and progress on our strategic priorities further transforming Standex around larger and more profitable platforms with compelling customer value propositions," concluded Dunbar.

Outlook

In the fiscal fourth quarter 2020, the Company expects that each of its segments will experience some sequential revenue decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Electronics, Engraving, and Engineering Technologies segments are expected to have slight to moderate sequential revenue declines in the fourth quarter. The Food Service segment is likely to have the most significant sequential decrease in revenue as restaurants around the United States remain closed or focused solely on take out sales. In addition, the Scientific business will be impacted by the current market shift toward consumable protective equipment due to COVID-19 with less near-term emphasis on capital equipment expenditures.

Third Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Electronics (31% of sales; 34% of segment operating income)



3Q20 3Q19 % Change Electronics ($M)





Net sales $48.1 $50.2 -4.2% Operating Income 8.0 9.4 -14.9% Operating Margin 16.7% 18.8%



Sales decreased 4.2% year-over-year as the COVID-19 pandemic caused reduced capacity in Electronics' China plants and certain automotive customer shutdowns in Europe. These trends were partially offset by strength in magnetics sales as well as contribution from new sensor, switch and relay applications. Operating income year-over-year decreased approximately $1.4 million or 14.9% primarily due to the impact of lower volumes, material price increases, plant closings due to COVID-19, partially offset by cost savings initiatives.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2020, the Company expects a slight sequential decline in revenue and moderate decrease in operating margin. The anticipated margin decrease reflects a combination of higher raw material cost and expenses associated with the partial shutdown of its Mexico plant.

Engraving (23% of sales; 19% of segment operating income)



3Q20 3Q19 % Change Engraving ($M)





Net sales $35.4 $37.1 -4.6% Operating Income 4.5 4.5 -0.3% Operating Margin 12.6% 12.1%



Sales decreased 4.6% year-over-year, primarily due to pandemic related delays both in the receipt of tools from customers and the business' shipment of completed work. Operating income remained flat year-over-year but declined sequentially primarily due to COVID-19 related volume decline and associated operational costs.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2020, on a sequential basis, the Company expects a slight decline in revenue and flat operating margin performance primarily due to volume trends. While the Engraving backlog at the end of the third quarter was in a strong position, there is the potential that some automotive programs may slip into fiscal year 2021.

Engineering Technologies (17% of sales; 13% of segment operating income)



3Q20 3Q19 % Change Engineering ($M)





Net sales $26.7 $27.5 -2.7% Operating Income 3.1 2.8 10.6% Operating Margin 11.6% 10.2%



Engineering Technologies revenue decreased 2.7% year-over-year reflecting lower aviation-related sales offset partially by increased sales in the space end market. Operating income grew 10.6% as a result of cost control actions and manufacturing efficiencies.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2020, the Company expects to see moderate sequential revenue decline in its aviation end market due to COVID-19 related customer pushouts, although the segment's defense exposure should mitigate some of the sequential decrease as these end markets are anticipated to remain stable. The Company expects sequentially flat operating margin performance.

Hydraulics (9% of sales; 10% of segment operating income)



3Q20 3Q19 % Change Hydraulics ($M)





Net sales $13.5 $15.1 -10.3% Operating Income 2.4 2.2 5.0% Operating Margin 17.4% 14.8%



Sales for the Hydraulics segment decreased 10.3% year-over-year due to a slowdown in the dump market and customer inventory destocking in the refuse market. Operating income increased 5.0% year-over-year reflecting increased contribution from aftermarket sales and solid expense management.

The Company expects that the fiscal fourth quarter operating performance will be challenged due to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on customer production levels, along with the continued imposition of tariffs on rod cylinders. This will be partially offset by the continued focus on growing aftermarket presence and continued expense controls.

Food Service Equipment (20% of sales; 24% of segment operating income)



3Q20 3Q19* % Change Food Service ($M)





Net sales $31.7 $30.6 3.7% Operating Income 5.7 5.4 6.9% Operating Margin 18.1% 17.5%





*Third quarter fiscal 2019 results have been adjusted to reflect the divestiture of Refrigerated Solutions Group.

Sales increased 3.7% year-over-year reflecting growth in Scientific, particularly in the retail drug sector, balanced with relatively flat demand in Merchandising and lower sales in the Pumps business. The 6.9% increase in operating income was primarily due to increased margin at both Scientific and Merchandising as a result of favorable product mix and expense control.

During the fourth quarter, the Company expects a significant sales reduction in our Display Merchandising and Pump businesses as restaurants around the United States remain closed or focused solely on take out sales. Sales in the Scientific business will be moderately impacted by the short-term customer focus on supplying personal protective equipment for health care workers in lieu of capital equipment.

Capital Allocation

Share Repurchase: During the fiscal third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 129,000 shares for $8.1 million . There is approximately $44.7 million remaining under the Board's current repurchase authorization.

During the fiscal third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 129,000 shares for . There is approximately remaining under the Board's current repurchase authorization. Capital Expenditures: In fiscal third quarter of 2020, Standex's cash capital expenditures were $5.5 million compared to $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company is reducing its outlook for fiscal 2020 capital spending to approximately $19 million to $21 million compared to $30 million to $32 million previously. The focus of capital expenditures for the balance of fiscal 2020 will be on maintenance, safety and highest priority growth initiatives.

In fiscal third quarter of 2020, Standex's cash capital expenditures were compared to in the third quarter of 2019. The Company is reducing its outlook for fiscal 2020 capital spending to approximately million to compared to million to previously. The focus of capital expenditures for the balance of fiscal 2020 will be on maintenance, safety and highest priority growth initiatives. Dividends: On April 22 , the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, a 10% year-over-year increase. The dividend will be payable on May 25, 2020 to shareholders of record May 11 , 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $102.8 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $88.1 million at the end of the second fiscal quarter in 2020 and $104.5 million at the end of fiscal 2019. Net debt for the third quarter of 2020 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $212.1 million and cash and equivalents of $109.3 million of which $81 .0 million was held by foreign subsidiaries.

Standex has repatriated approximately $20.3 million year-to-date in fiscal 2020 and continues to expect to repatriate $35 million in total in fiscal 2020. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 0.95x at the end of the fiscal third quarter 2020.

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $12 .8 million compared to net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $14.4 million in the prior year. The Company generated free cash flow after capital expenditures of $7.3 million compared to free cash flow of $11.3 million in the fiscal third quarter 2019. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflected higher capital expenditures and a pension contribution payment. Working capital turns of 4.7x in the third quarter compared to 4.6x in fiscal third quarter 2019.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Engraving, Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Hydraulics, and Food Service Equipment with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)



2020



2019



2020



2019

























Net sales

$ 155,474

$ 160,455

$ 465,150

$ 471,189 Cost of sales



102,959



105,340



296,613



296,722 Gross profit



52,515



55,115



168,537



174,467

























Selling, general and administrative expenses



34,893



36,913



113,697



111,237 Restructuring costs



593



549



2,792



826 Acquisition related costs



120



805



1,650



2,352

























Income from operations



16,909



16,848



50,398



60,052

























Interest expense



1,774



3,230



5,820



8,598 Other non-operating (income) / expense



(238)



679



(566)



1,694 Total



1,536



3,909



5,254



10,292

























Income from continuing operations before income taxes



15,373



12,939



45,144



49,760 Provision for income taxes



3,321



4,284



10,229



14,086 Net income from continuing operations



12,052



8,655



34,915



35,674

























Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(18,375)



17,614



(16,562)



19,847

























Net income (loss)

$ (6,323)

$ 26,269

$ 18,353

$ 55,521

























Basic earnings per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.98

$ 0.69

$ 2.83

$ 2.83 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(1.49)



1.41



(1.34)



1.57 Total

$ (0.51)

$ 2.10

$ 1.49

$ 4.40

























Diluted earnings per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.97

$ 0.69

$ 2.81

$ 2.81 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(1.48)



1.40



(1.33)



1.57 Total

$ (0.51)

$ 2.09

$ 1.48



4.38

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



12,337



12,530



12,348



12,626 Diluted



12,397



12,574



12,413



12,687



























Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















March 31,



June 30, (In thousands)



2020



2019













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 109,297

$ 93,145 Accounts receivable, net



101,331



103,374 Inventories



85,274



76,302 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



21,829



21,820 Income taxes receivable



5,232



1,622 Current assets- Discontinued Operations



37,518



37,610 Total current assets



360,481



333,873













Property, plant, equipment, net



134,171



134,239 Intangible assets, net



109,264



118,660 Goodwill



270,044



273,843 Deferred tax asset



10,876



14,140 Operating lease right-of-use asset



40,901



- Other non-current assets



26,306



25,105 Long-term Assets- Disontinued Operations



4,879



22,029 Total non-current assets



596,441



588,016













Total assets

$ 956,922

$ 921,889













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 54,188

$ 54,201 Accrued liabilities



55,729



50,176 Income taxes payable



524



5,735 Current Liabilities- Disontinued Operations



26,362



31,503 Total current liabilities



136,803



141,615













Long-term debt



212,065



197,610 Operating lease long-term liabilities



32,084



- Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities

106,446



116,128 Non-current liabilities- Discontinued Operations



2,720



2,223 Total non-current liabilities



353,315



315,961













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



70,910



65,515 Retained earnings



828,556



818,282 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(142,916)



(137,278) Treasury shares



(331,722)



(324,182) Total stockholders' equity



466,804



464,313













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 956,922

$ 921,889















Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended





March 31, (In thousands)



2020



2019













Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 18,353

$ 55,521 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(16,562)



19,847 Income from continuing operations



34,915



35,674













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



24,301



21,599 Stock-based compensation



5,285



2,680 Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



(87)



(81) Life insurance benefit



(1,302)



- Contributions to defined benefit plans



(3,454)



(751) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(30,168)



(29,544) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



29,490



29,577 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations



(3,559)



(4,000) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



25,931



25,577 Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Expenditures for property, plant and equipment



(15,806)



(16,914) Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-



(96,768) Other investing activities



1,515



2,520 Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations



(14,291)



(111,162) Net cash (used in )investing activities from discontinued operations



9,414



1,996 Net cash (used in) investing activities



(4,877)



(109,166) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from borrowings



106,500



206,650 Payments of debt



(92,300)



(107,650) Contingent consideration payment



(872)



(910) Activity under share-based payment plans



1,577



952 Purchase of treasury stock



(9,008)



(19,239) Cash dividends paid



(7,911)



(7,331) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(2,014)



72,472













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(2,888)



(2,444)













Net changes in cash and cash equivalents



16,152



(13,561) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



93,145



109,602 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 109,297

$ 96,041















Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31, (In thousands)



2020



2019



2020



2019 Net Sales























Electronics Products

$ 48,069

$ 50,197

$ 140,521

$ 154,347 Engraving



35,431



37,135



112,118



111,602 Engineering Technologies



26,730



27,467



77,869



71,818 Hydraulics Products



13,549



15,106



38,613



39,758 Food Service Equipment



31,695



30,550



96,029



93,664 Total

$ 155,474

$ 160,455

$ 465,150

$ 471,189

























Income from operations























Electronics Products

$ 8,017

$ 9,418

$ 23,892

$ 32,581 Engraving



4,472



4,485



17,925



18,883 Engineering Technologies



3,098



2,800



9,879



6,636 Hydraulics Products



2,354



2,242



6,698



5,753 Food Service Equipment



5,729



5,361



19,134



17,224 Restructuring



(593)



(549)



(2,792)



(826) Acquisition Related Costs



(120)



(805)



(1,650)



(2,352) Corporate



(6,048)



(6,104)



(22,688)



(17,847) Total

$ 16,909

$ 16,848

$ 50,398

$ 60,052



























Standex International Corporation





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended













March 31,







March 31,





(In thousands, except percentages)



2020



2019

% Change



2020



2019

% Change

Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations:

































Net Sales

$ 155,474

$ 160,455

-3.1%

$ 465,150

$ 471,189

-1.3%

Income from operations, as reported

$ 16,909

$ 16,848

0.4%

$ 50,398

$ 60,052

-16.1%



Income from operations margin



10.9%



10.5%







10.8%



12.7%





Adjustments:



































Restructuring charges



593



549







2,792



826







Acquisition-related costs



120



805







1,650



2,352







Purchase accounting expenses



-



-







-



511





Adjusted income from operations

$ 17,622

$ 18,202

-3.2%

$ 54,840

$ 63,741

-14.0%



Adjusted income from operations magin



11.3%



11.3%







11.8%



13.5%





Interest and other income (expense), net



(1,536)



(3,909)







(5,254)



(10,292)





Provision for income taxes



(3,321)



(4,284)







(10,229)



(14,086)







Discrete and other tax items



(695)



-







(1,417)



(779)







Tax impact of above adjustments



(186)



(417)







(1,159)



(1,136)





Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted

$ 11,884

$ 9,592

23.9%

$ 36,781

$ 37,448

-1.8%







































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

































Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported

$ 12,052

$ 8,655

39.2%

$ 34,915

$ 35,674







Net income from continuing operations margin



7.8%



5.4%







7.5%



7.6%





Add back:



































Provision for income taxes



3,321



4,284







10,229



14,086







Interest expense



1,774



3,230







5,820



8,598







Depreciation and amortization



8,235



7,560







24,301



21,599





EBITDA

$ 25,382

$ 23,729

7.0%

$ 75,265

$ 79,957

-5.9%



EBITDA Margin



16.3%



14.8%







16.2%



17.0%





Adjustments:



































Restructuring charges



593



549







2,792



826







Acquisition-related costs



120



805







1,650



2,352







Life Insurance Benefit



-



-







(1,302)



-







Purchase accounting expenses



-



-







-



511





Adjusted EBITDA

$ 26,095

$ 25,083

4.0%

$ 78,405

$ 83,646

-6.3%



Adjusted EBITDA Margin



16.8%



15.6%







16.9%



17.8%











































Free operating cash flow:

































Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as reported

$ 12,831

$ 14,412





$ 29,490

$ 29,577





Less: Capital expenditures



(5,510)



(3,155)







(15,806)



(16,914)





Free operating cash flow

$ 7,321

$ 11,257





$ 13,684

$ 12,663







Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations



March 31,







March 31,







2020



2019

%

Change



2020



2019

% Change



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported

$ 0.97

$ 0.69

40.6%

$ 2.81

$ 2.81

0.0%



































Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



0.04



0.03







0.17



0.05





Acquisition-related costs



0.01



0.04







0.10



0.14





Life insurance benefit



-



-







(0.10)



-





Discrete tax Items



(0.06)



-







(0.11)



(0.06)





Purchase accounting expenses



-



-







-



0.03



Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as adjusted

$ 0.96

$ 0.76

26.3%

$ 2.87

$ 2.97

-3.4%











































Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019 Proforma Operating Margin Improvement



Continuing Ops Prior to Divested RSG



Divested RSG Businesses

Restated Continuing Operations



Continuing Ops Prior to Divested RSG



Divested RSG Businesses

Restated Continuing Operations Net sales



574,068



108,918

465,150



582,403



111,214

471,189



































Income (loss) from operations



50,964



(19,430)

50,398



62,204



(2,153)

60,052 Adjustment for pre-tax impairment on divestiture

-



(19,996)

-



-



-

- Income (loss) from operations as adjusted



50,964



566

50,398



62,204



(2,153)

60,052 Income (loss) from operations margin as adjusted

8.9%



0.5%

10.8%



10.7%



-1.9%

12.7%





































