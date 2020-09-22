Standex To Present at Sidoti & Company's Fall 2020 Investor Conference

SALEM, N.H., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, Chairman, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, Vice President, CFO & Treasurer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Investor Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the webcast, interested parties should use the following link:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RVo8NVPrSy2d_OA3de8gYw

A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's website for thirty days.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

Related Links

www.standex.com

