Standex To Present at Sidoti & Company's Spring 2022 Virtual Investor Conference

SALEM, N.H., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) today announced that David Dunbar, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, Vice President, CFO & Treasurer, will be presenting on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 11:30 AM Eastern Time at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2022 Virtual Investor Conference.

Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com.

A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

