Standing Ovation for 7th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai

The elite group of Billionaires, Sheikhs, Royal Families and Business Leaders from around the world gathered at the Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach under the High Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum. Representing more than $2 trillion in investor wealth, the group benefitted from the insights of 90 renowned speakers from around the world with unique expertise in key areas such as investment themes, family dynamics and future goals.

"It is indeed an honour to once again host a tremendously successful Dubai Summit and I appreciate the support of all of the world leaders who attended and helped to ensure a successful event," said Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a 600-year old family business dating back to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"The 7th Global Family Office Summit event in Dubai was a crowning achievement for Anthony Ritossa and everyone who participated. It is no surprise that this is renowned as the largest and most exclusive worldwide family office gathering of all time and it is an honour to provide patronage to such an illustrious event. As at past Summits, many prominent families from around the world gathered for high level discussions about how to enrich the family legacy, grow and preserve wealth, and share ideas. We look forward to future events," said Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.

"I was very pleased to participate in the 7th summit in Dubai, both as a panelist and as participant. I met many interesting people and was happy to hear so many ideas and point of views. It was a great event," said His Royal Highness Prince Michel de Yougoslavi, Monaco.

"The 7th global family office summit under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum has shown another successful growth of Anthony's initiative and vision to connect and gather UHNWI, Investors and family offices with the latest market trends and technology companies. I have attended the last three editions of the event and have seen remarkable audience, venue, quality and panel subjects being put on the table for open discussions. We are yet to be surprised by the next edition of the summit and look forward to it," said Faris M. Al Tahtamooni, Senior Manager - International Ventures, The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum, UAE.

"Anthony Ritossa raised the bar again exceeding expectations. It is a true honour for me to be part of the advisory board of the global family office investment summit that has become undoubtedly the most prestigious gathering of family offices in the world.

This Dubai summit clearly opened business doors to Middle East for the family offices participating and their delegates and the location worked as perfect showcase for Dubai especially in the eyes of those that had never been here before like myself," said Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office International Association.

"This is the only global summit in Dubai where affluence and influence combine synergistic forces to catapult groundbreaking platforms of commerce, wealth and indescribable opportunities into disruptive global businesses of the future," said Sheila Barry Driscoll of The Billionaire Foundation.

The Ritossa Summits are simply the best investment summits with great people and high production quality and intelligent debate and why we are proud to be main sponsor for the third time. This time in Dubai the debate focused on key trends one of which was the arrival of asset backed securities as tradable instruments that offers a whole range of alternatives investment strategies," said Nick Ayton, Founder & CEO, Chainstarter & Family Office Crypto Advisor, United Kingdom.

As with all Ritossa Family Office Investment Summits, the Dubai Summit focused on private, invitation-only, peer-to-peer conversation, networking and cross-border thought leadership intended to educate substantial, like-minded families on what to look out for and how they are investing. Important sessions included: Family Transition & Dynasties; Spotlight on the Middle East as a World Leader; Artificial Intelligence & Machine Based Learning; The Rise of Cryptocurrency; and Impact, ESG & Sustainability Investing.

For details on future Global Family Office Investment Summits, please email – info@RitossaSummits.com or visit www.RitossaSummits.com.

To view a list of Dubai event participants, please visit - http://ritossasummits.com/agenda.pdf.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer

+1-239-404-6785

cluer@ljhfm.com

SOURCE Ritossa Family Office

Related Links

http://www.RitossaSummits.com

