Standpoint Asset Management, a firm specializing in alternative investments, has announced the launch of the Standpoint Multi-Asset Fund (BLNDX, REMIX)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standpoint is an investment firm led by Eric Crittenden, who has over 20 years of experience researching, designing, and managing alternative asset portfolios on behalf of families, individuals, financial advisors, and other institutional investors. Standpoint is also guided by its Chairman, Tom Basso, a veteran hedge fund manager who is featured alongside other legendary money managers such as Stanley Druckenmiller and Paul Tudor Jones in the classic "Market Wizards" series written by Jack Schwager.

In a market environment in which investors are expecting lower returns from bonds and many alternative investments have failed to deliver true diversification, the Standpoint Multi-Asset Fund positions itself as a liquid, low cost, and tax efficient investment to access uncorrelated returns. The Multi-Asset Fund takes an all-weather approach, with the goal of having consistent returns with low volatility.

There has been extreme market turmoil in 2020. The U.S. stock market transitioned out of an eleven-year bull run into the fastest bear market plunge in history, the U.S. Central bank stepped in to rescue corporate bonds, the U.S. Government has embarked on a massive stimulus spending plan to offset the economic stress from COVID-19, and for the first time in history the price of crude oil futures went negative.

Amid these market conditions, as of April 30th, the Standpoint Multi-Asset fund (BLNDX) returned a positive 2.30% Year-To-Date (YTD), in comparison to the S&P 500, which returned -9.29% YTD, and the fund's primary benchmark (50% MSCI World/50% ICE BAML 3-month T-Bill), which returned -5.83% YTD. The Standpoint Multi-Asset Fund also strives to reduce the amount of downside risk, which it has done so far this year with a max decline of -9.33% in comparison to the S&P 500 which suffered a max decline of -33.79%, and the fund's primary benchmark which declined -17.03%.

Performance data shown represents past performance and is not a guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. To obtain the most recent month end performance please call (866) 738-1128. BLNDX gross expense ratio is 1.93%, and the net expense ratio after fee waivers contractual through 2/28/21 is 1.26%.

For the period since the fund's inception on 12/30/19 to 3/31/20, the fund (BLNDX) returned -2.80%. In comparison, the S&P 500 returned -19.36% and the fund's primary benchmark (50% MSCI World/50% ICE BAML 3-month T-Bill) returned -10.27%.

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the fund will achieve its investment objective. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. The Fund's distributions are taxable and will be taxed as ordinary income or capital gains, unless you are investing through a tax-deferred account, such as a 401(k) plans, individual retirement account (IRA) or 529 college savings plan. Tax-deferred arrangements may be taxed later upon withdrawal of monies from those accounts.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the Fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors may obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling (866) 738-1128 or at standpointfunds.com. Distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. 10172819-UFD-5/6/2020.

