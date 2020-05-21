Standpoint Recognized by BUILD Magazine as the Leader in Disaster Restoration Management

DALLAS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standpoint, one of the nation's largest and most trusted total restoration companies, recently earned the "Best Disaster Restoration Management Specialist Award" in BUILD Magazine's 2019 Construction and Engineering Awards. BUILD Magazine, a global publication dedicated to the construction and property markets, also featured Standpoint on the cover of its Q4 2019 edition. Click here to read article.

"From the very beginning, Standpoint has excelled through client-centricity," says Laura Brookes, editor of BUILD Magazine. "They've distinguished themselves through unrivalled expertise and dedication to becoming a trusted partner."

With offices across the United States, Standpoint's team of specialists handles everything from pre-loss inspections to post-loss assessment, insurance claim management and construction management for residential and commercial clients.

"We know restoration can be costly, time-consuming and stressful," says Matt Kraft, Chief Operation Officer of Standpoint. "That's why we've assembled a team of experts who care about the people we serve and are dedicated to getting their properties, businesses and lives back to normal as quickly as possible."

Standpoint is currently serving clients in over 20 states impacted by Hurricanes Dorian, Harvey and Irma, California wildfires, Texas tornadoes and hail storms and other natural and man-made disasters.

About Standpoint

Standpoint is one of the nation's largest and most trusted total restoration companies. The company is an evolution of Albers Exteriors which has been in business since 1982. Standpoint specializes in restoring residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, wind, hail or flooding. Working with single-family homeowners, property management companies, multi-family property owners, commercial property owners and real estate investment trusts, Standpoint's team of experts handles everything from pre-loss inspections to post-loss assessment, insurance claim management and construction management. The company's foundation, Standpoint Serves, provides relief to families when disaster strikes. For more information, visit www.standpointonline.com.

