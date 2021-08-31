StandUp Wireless Aids Customers in Hurricane Ida's Path

NEWPORT, Ky., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, StandUp Wireless announced it will upgrade all Louisiana customers to unlimited talk, text, and data for free for the next 30 days. Customers will be able to connect to essential services and loved ones as they work to rebuild their communities without worrying about the minutes on their cellphone plan.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Ida," said Eric Schimpf, chief operating officer at StandUp Wireless. "We are committed to providing support and care to our customers and our communities. It is imperative that our customers stay connected to friends, family, and emergency services. We are doing our part to make sure that happens."

Access to wireless cellphone services is critical in the aftermath of a disaster as communities and families begin the process of rebuilding. StandUp Wireless is committed to keeping all its customers in Louisiana connected to emergency services, medical care, shelters, family, and friends during the crisis.

The amount of minutes remaining on their cellphone plan shouldn't be on the minds of those affected by Hurricane Ida. With free unlimited talk, text, and data through September 30th, StandUp Wireless customers who call Louisiana home don't have to worry about staying connected when it matters the most.

About StandUp Wireless

For nearly 20 years, StandUp Wireless has connected hundreds of thousands of customers to what matters most, serving as a lifeline to family, employment opportunities, friends, healthcare providers, and more. Licensed by the Federal Communications Commission's Lifeline program in 30 states and Puerto Rico, StandUp Wireless operates on the nation's largest and fastest 5G network to bring free wireless cellphone and internet services to low-income Americans. For more information, visit https://standupwireless.com/ .

SOURCE StandUp Wireless