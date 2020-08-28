StandUp Wireless Helps Gulf Coast Customers in Hurricane Laura's Path

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StandUp Wireless announced that beginning today, it will upgrade all Louisiana and Texas customers to unlimited talk and text and 3GB of data for the next 30 days in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura so customers can connect to essential services and loved ones as they work to rebuild.

The Category 4 Hurricane made landfall in Louisiana on Thursday as one of the strongest storms on record, bringing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash-flooding to the Gulf Coast.

Access to wireless cellphone services is critical in the aftermath of disaster as communities and families begin the process of rebuilding. StandUp Wireless is committed to keeping its thousands of low-income customers in Louisiana and Texas connected to emergency services, medical care, shelter, family and friends during the crisis.

"Our hearts go out to all residents along the Gulf Coast who were in the path of Hurricane Laura," said Eric Schimpf, chief operating officer at StandUp Wireless. "StandUp Wireless is committed to providing all the support we can to our customers and our communities. Our hope is to keep them connected to friends, family and emergency services they may need as the process of rebuilding begins."

"Residents in Louisiana and Texas have a lot of things on their mind during this time. Worrying about how many minutes they have left on their cellphone plan shouldn't be one of them," Schimpf said.

Unlimited talk and text benefits include 3GB of data and are available to StandUp Wireless customers in the two states through Sept. 27.

StandUp Wireless partners with the federal government's Lifeline program to offer discounted wireless service to people participating in programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, Veterans Pension and Federal Public Housing, or based on household income. Lifeline is administered by the Universal Service Fund and allows eligible households to maintain a single mobile or home telephone line to ensure access to job, family and emergency services. Louisiana and Texas residents can find out if they qualify for the program at StandUpWireless.com/apply-now.

Since 1999, StandUp Wireless has connected hundreds of thousands of customers to wireless services through the Lifeline program. The company's mission is to keep communities connected by providing wireless access to those who need it most.

