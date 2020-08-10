Stanford Center for Health Education Launches Online Program in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare to Improve Patient Outcomes

STANFORD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stanford Center for Health Education launched an online program in AI and Healthcare this week. The program aims to advance the delivery of patient care and improve global health outcomes through artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The online program, taught by faculty from Stanford Medicine, is designed for healthcare providers, technology professionals, and computer scientists. The goal is to foster a common understanding of the potential for AI to safely and ethically improve patient care.

Stanford University is a leader in AI research and applications in healthcare, with expertise in health economics, clinical informatics, computer science, medical practice, and ethics.

"Effective use of AI in healthcare requires knowing more than just the algorithms and how they work," said Nigam Shah, associate professor of medicine and biomedical data science, the faculty director of the new program. "Stanford's AI in Healthcare program will equip participants to design solutions that help patients and transform our healthcare system. The program will provide a multifaceted perspective on what it takes to bring AI to the clinic safely, cost-effectively, and ethically."

AI has the potential to enable personalized care and predictive analytics, using patient data. Computer system analyses of large patient data sets can help providers personalize optimal care. And data-driven patient risk assessment can better enable physicians to take the right action, at the right time. Participants in the four-course program will learn about: the current state, trends and implications of artificial intelligence in healthcare; the ethics of AI in healthcare; how AI affects patient care safety, quality, and research; how AI relates to the science, practice and business of medicine; practical applications of AI in healthcare; and how to apply the building blocks of AI to innovate patient care and understand emerging technologies.

The Stanford Center for Health Education (SCHE), which created the AI in Healthcare program, develops online education programs to extend Stanford's reach to learners around the world. SCHE aims to shape the future of health and healthcare through the timely sharing of knowledge derived from medical research and advances. By facilitating interdisciplinary collaboration across medicine and technology, and introducing professionals to new disciplines, the AI in Healthcare program is intended to advance the field.

"In keeping with the mission of the Stanford Center for Health Education to expand knowledge and improve health on a global scale, we are excited to launch this online certificate program on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare," said Dr. Charles G. Prober, founding executive director of SCHE. "This program features several of Stanford's leading thinkers in this emerging field — a discipline that will have a profound effect on human health and disease in the 21st century."

The Stanford Center for Health Education is a university-wide program supported by Stanford Medicine. The AI in Healthcare program is available for enrollment through Stanford Online, and hosted on the Coursera online learning platform. The program consists of four online courses, and upon completion, participants can earn a Stanford Online specialization certificate through the Coursera platform. The four courses comprising the AI in Healthcare specialization are: Introduction to Healthcare, Introduction to Clinical Data, Fundamentals of Machine Learning for Healthcare, and Evaluations of AI Applications in Healthcare.

