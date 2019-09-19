Stanford Children's Health Earns 2019 CHIME HealthCare's Most Wired Recognition

"We are honored to receive CHIME's Most Wired Performance Excellence Award in recognition of our development and leverage of health IT toward advancing care for expectant mothers and children," said Stanford Children's Health chief information officer Ed Kopetsky . He noted that the survey and award highlight the organization's efforts to innovate and improve quality across the care continuum, "including increasing patient access, and evolving analytics and virtual care capabilities to improve care for patients and families."

More than 16,000 organizations were represented in the 2019 Most Wired program. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading. The survey's scoring system includes Most Wired certification at a level (up to 10) that reflects an organization's overall performance.

About Stanford Children's Health

Stanford Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. As a top-ranked children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report, we are a leader in providing world-class, nurturing care and achieving extraordinary outcomes in every pediatric and obstetric specialty. Stanford Children's Health provides everything from specialty care to general pediatrics and can be accessed through more than 60 locations across Northern California and 100 locations in the U.S. Western region. As the pediatric and obstetric teaching hospital for the world-renowned Stanford University School of Medicine, we're cultivating the next generation of medical professionals and are at the forefront of scientific research to improve children's health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.

