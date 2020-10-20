Stanford Children's Health Earns 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Recognition

"Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in health care for many years now, but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic," said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. "The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why health care organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve. This certification recognizes their exemplary performance in 2020."

A total of 30,135 organizations were represented in the 2020 Digital Health Most Wired program, which included four separate surveys this year: domestic, ambulatory, long-term care and international. Stanford Children's Health earned Performance Excellence Awards in two categories: Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford was recognized by the domestic (acute) survey, and the Stanford Children's Health network in the ambulatory survey. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading. Organizations receiving Performance Excellence Awards are leaders in health care technology who actively push the industry forward.

"We are honored to receive the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Performance Excellence Award as we leverage digital transformation to innovate quality care," said Stanford Children's Health chief information officer Ed Kopetsky. "The awards highlight Stanford Children's Health's overall digital health advances, which support its research and discovery mission and advance care for expectant mothers and children."

About Stanford Children's Health

Stanford Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. Our network of care includes more than 65 locations across Northern California and more than 85 locations in the U.S. Western region. As part of Stanford Medicine, a leading academic health system that also includes Stanford Health Care and Stanford University School of Medicine, we are cultivating the next generation of medical professionals and are at the forefront of scientific research to improve children's health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.

