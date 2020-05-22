Stanford Children's Health Trauma Expert on How to Keep Children Safe at Home during COVID-19

STANFORD, Calif., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanford Children's Health published new information to help parents keep their children safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Q&A, featuring Stephanie Chao, MD, the trauma medical director for Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and an assistant professor of surgery at the Stanford University School of Medicine, is available at https://healthier.stanfordchildrens.org/en/safe-at-home.

Chao's research focuses on preventing childhood injury, which is the leading cause of death among children. She notes that there are increased safety risks as children are sheltering-in-place at home with their families. Normally children are out of the house 7 to 10 hours a day in a supervised environment. Now these children are home, and parents are juggling more than they ever have had to before as they try to balance working from home, caring for and educating their kids.

To help keep kids safe during this time, Chao offers helpful tips for parents and caregivers, including:

Survey your home. Things that can be used as a launching point for kids have to be put away.

Make sure a bed or a couch isn't near a window, and install window locks or window guards. The number one cause of unintentional injury among children is falls outside of a window

Ensure that cleaning supplies and medications are locked away

If your child is going to run outside, make sure they are supervised

For families with a pool, see that the gate is locked and that there is a child-safe pool cover

Empty all kiddie pools, buckets and containers immediately after use, and store them upside down

When riding bikes or scooters, make sure kids are wearing helmets

Within the article, Chao also discusses risks specific to teens, the potential impact of psychological trauma as a result of the pandemic, and coping mechanisms for parents during this time.

If parents have a concern about their child's health in an emergency situation, they should bring the child to the hospital. At Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, care teams have made it very safe to bring children in during the pandemic through measures that include testing of all employees and staff for COVID-19, and treatment of all COVID-19 patients in a designated area of the hospital.

For more information about the Childhood Injury Prevention Program, visit safety.stanfordchildrens.org.

