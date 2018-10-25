STANLEY Announces Exclusive Partnership with The Home Depot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STANLEY announces today that The Home Depot will now be the exclusive home improvement retailer for its STANLEY hand tools and storage product portfolio, both in store and online, beginning in 2019. In addition, The Home Depot will also garner exclusivity across the STANLEY FATMAX product line, the world's leading tape measure brand known for innovation and durability. With a 175-year history in designing and manufacturing the most reliable tools for all users, the STANLEY brand, including STANLEY FATMAX, is now entering into one of the largest exclusivity partnerships in the tools and storage industry.

"This partnership with The Home Depot represents an exciting alignment that provides both pro and DIY consumers with unparalleled access to the world-class STANLEY and STANLEY FATMAX portfolios," said Jeff Ansell, executive vice president and president of global tools & storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "Joining the existing exclusivities of DEWALT FLEXVOLT cordless tools and DEWALT hand tools, the addition of STANLEY and STANLEY FATMAX enhances the robust offering of our brands to the loyal Home Depot customer."

"We strive every day to be No. 1 for providing intuitive products and shopping experiences for our customers," said Jeanine Huebner, senior vice president of hardlines for The Home Depot. "We firmly believe that by focusing on product, innovation and brand, we will create the best-in-class value proposition for our home improvement and Pro customers."

More information, including videos, product specifications and where to buy can be found by visiting www.STANLEYtools.com.



About STANLEY:

STANLEY, a brand of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK), is a diversified manufacturer of innovative tools and engineered solutions for professional, industrial, woodworking, construction, automotive repair, organizational, and do-it-yourself use. Since 1843 STANLEY has consistently provided solutions that make life easier with reliable hand tools. Headquartered in New Britain, CT, STANLEY is committed to manufacturing tools in the USA with global materials. Annually, STANLEY produces a large variety of hand tools including the *STANLEY FATMAX product line, tape rules, knives, blades, hand saws, screwdrivers, plastic storage, and accessories in multiple manufacturing locations in North America. STANLEY can be found internationally wherever tools are sold and has helped build America with a breadth of quality hand tools people can trust for over 175 years. For more information visit www.STANLEYtools.com or follow STANLEY on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. *STANLEY FATMAX is a registered trademark of STANLEY Tools.

About The Home Depot:

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,285 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2017, The Home Depot had sales of $100.9 billion and earnings of $8.6 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

About Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker is a $13 billion revenue, $20+ billion market capitalization, purpose-driven industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 58,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second largest commercial electronic security company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

