Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend Increase To $0.70 Per Share

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a $0.01 increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.70 per common share. This marks the 53rd consecutive annual dividend increase for the company. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Stanley Black & Decker's President and CEO, James M. Loree, commented, "A strong and growing dividend is consistent with our capital deployment philosophy to deliver approximately half of our excess capital to shareholders over the long term, reflects our strong financial position and is a key element of our shareholder value proposition."

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

(860) 827-3833

[email protected]

Cort Kaufman

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 515-2741

[email protected]

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Related Links

http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

