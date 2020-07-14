Stanley Black & Decker Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $12.50 per preferred share on its Series C Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend payment date is August 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

