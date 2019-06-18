Stanley Black & Decker Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) will broadcast its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The call will begin at 8:00AM ET.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available through a live webcast on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com under the subheading "News & Events." The event can also be accessed by telephone within the US at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297. Please use the conference identification number 2568494. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, or at (855) 859-2056 / +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 2568494.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

(860) 827-3833

dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 515-2741

cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

