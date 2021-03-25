Stanley Black & Decker Brands Win 14 Popular Mechanics 2021 Tool Awards
Company recognized for innovative tool and storage products across iconic brands DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, IRWIN and LENOX
Mar 25, 2021, 08:03 ET
TOWSON, Md., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that it has been awarded 14 Popular Mechanics 2021 Tool Awards, which spotlight the year's best tool and storage solutions delivering reliable performance, quality craftsmanship, and a strong value. As a highly respected source in the consumer and trade space, Popular Mechanics tests more than 1,000 tools per year and has recognized the following products as the best of 2021 in their respective categories:
- Best Contractor-Level Cordless Circular Saw: DEWALT 20V MAX* Brushless 7-1/4-In. Circular Saw with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE™ Technology (DCS573B)
- Best Pro-Duty Cordless Hammer Drill: DEWALT 20V MAX* 1/2-In. Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE™ Technology (DCD999B)
- Best 15-Gauge Finish Nailer: DEWALT 20V MAX* XR® 15 Gauge Angled Finish Nailer (DCN650B)
- Best Toolbox: DEWALT ToughSystem® 2.0 Rolling Tower (DWST60436)
- Best Jobsite Light: DEWALT 12V/20V MAX* Compact Task Light (DCL077)
- Best Mid-Duty Cordless Circular Saw: CRAFTSMAN V20* 7-1/4-In. Brushless Cordless Circular Saw (CMCS550B)
- Best Cordless Right-Angle Grinder: CRAFTSMAN V20* Brushless Cordless 4-1/2-In. Small Angle Grinder (CMCG450B)
- Best Mid-Duty Rotary Hammer: CRAFTSMAN V20* 7/8-In. Brushless SDS+ Cordless Rotary Hammer (CMCH233B)
- Best Cordless Wrench: CRAFTSMAN V20* 1/2-In. Drive Brushless Cordless Impact Wrench (CMCF920B)
- Best Consumer Cordless String Trimmer: CRAFTSMAN V60* Cordless 15-In. Brushless WEEDWACKER® String Trimmer (CMCST960E1)
- Best $5 Tool Ever Made: STANLEY 6-In. Classic 99® Retractable Utility Knife (10-099)
- Best Locking Pliers: IRWIN VISE-GRIP® Fast Release™ Straight Jaw Locking Pliers (IRHT82576)
- Best Mid-Thick Reciprocating Saw Blade: LENOX LAZER CT™ Reciprocating Saw Blades (LXAR9110CT)
- Best Pliers: LENOX Pliers Wrench (LXHT90540)
"With innovation at our core, our winning products reflect Stanley Black & Decker's relentless pursuit to meet customer demands and empower those who make the world," said Jaime Ramirez, Executive Vice President & President of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "All key categories including power tools, hand tools, outdoor powered equipment, storage, and accessories, were represented through this year's winners – an incredible testament to our company-wide commitment to product excellence."
Award-winning product highlights include the legacy STANLEY Classic 99® Retractable Utility Knife, which was dubbed "The Best $5 Tool Ever Made," as well as new industry-leading DEWALT products from the ToughSystem® 2.0 System and power tools incorporating FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE™ Technology.
"Our customers know that when they invest in our brands, they can expect quality, performance, and value," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "To be recognized for these attributes is affirmation that we are delivering upon that promise and upholding our continued commitment to our customers."
For more information about Stanley Black & Decker brands, visit:
DEWALT: www.dewalt.com
CRAFTSMAN: www.craftsman.com
STANLEY: www.stanleytools.com
IRWIN: www.irwin.com
LENOX: www.lenoxtools.com
*With respect to 20V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.; With respect to 60V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.
SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker
Share this article