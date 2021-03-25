Stanley Black & Decker Brands Win 14 Popular Mechanics 2021 Tool Awards

"With innovation at our core, our winning products reflect Stanley Black & Decker's relentless pursuit to meet customer demands and empower those who make the world," said Jaime Ramirez, Executive Vice President & President of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "All key categories including power tools, hand tools, outdoor powered equipment, storage, and accessories, were represented through this year's winners – an incredible testament to our company-wide commitment to product excellence."

Award-winning product highlights include the legacy STANLEY Classic 99® Retractable Utility Knife, which was dubbed "The Best $5 Tool Ever Made," as well as new industry-leading DEWALT products from the ToughSystem® 2.0 System and power tools incorporating FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE™ Technology.

"Our customers know that when they invest in our brands, they can expect quality, performance, and value," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "To be recognized for these attributes is affirmation that we are delivering upon that promise and upholding our continued commitment to our customers."

For more information about Stanley Black & Decker brands, visit:

DEWALT: www.dewalt.com

CRAFTSMAN: www.craftsman.com

STANLEY: www.stanleytools.com

IRWIN: www.irwin.com

LENOX: www.lenoxtools.com

*With respect to 20V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.; With respect to 60V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

