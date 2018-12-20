Stanley Black & Decker Debuts Healthcare And Security Innovations At CES 2019

BOSTON, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) will launch two innovations at CES, January 8-11 in Las Vegas. PRIA by BLACK+DECKER revolutionizes medication management to help enable independent living and OMNI improves home and/or business security through the use of radio frequency sensing technology. Both innovations were developed by STANLEY Security's Futures Breakthrough Innovation Team, which is focused on identifying, designing and commercializing breakthrough innovation from its home in the Innovation and Design Building in Boston, Massachusetts.

PRIA™ by BLACK+DECKER™

The PRIA™ by BLACK+DECKER™ Home Care Companion is an automated medication management and home health assistant that you control with your voice. Through smartphone app integration, PRIA allows a caregiver to monitor an individual's medication and healthcare schedule without interrupting their independent lifestyle. PRIA proactively facilitates in-home healthcare management by scheduling up to 28 medication doses, providing reminder alerts, dispensing proper medication at the proper times, and providing the user with fast access to family or caregivers with a simple voice command and built-in camera. PRIA is the ultimate home healthcare tracking and management tool for independent individuals and their caregivers.

OMNI

The OMNI WiFi mesh network uses unique radio frequency (RF) sensing technology that can "see" and interpret WiFi signals. In addition to providing a best-in-class WiFi network, OMNI features a motion detection system that alerts users to motion in and around their home or business without the privacy risks, set-up hassles or high costs that accompany current systems. In addition to motion detection, OMNI can be personalized for multi-device cyber security, device quarantine and privacy mode. Scheduled availability is summer of 2019, with additional features rolling out in Q3/Q4 2019.

For more information and demonstrations of PRIA and Omni, visit us at CES 2019, booth 44610. Or, visit https://www.stanleyfutures.com.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is a $13 billion revenue, purpose -driven industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 58,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second largest commercial electronic security company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

