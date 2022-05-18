Stanley Black & Decker Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3BL Media has named Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

This is Stanley Black & Decker's third year being named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking coming in at #71 overall and #6 in the Capital Goods Industry.

"At Stanley Black & Decker, we believe it is our role in society to be a force for good, and we are honored to be recognized with other companies who share in our vision to support our communities, employees and customers," said Stanley Black & Decker CEO Jim Loree. "This recognition is a testament to our 60,000 employees whose work ethic is deeply rooted in our purpose – For Those Who Make the World. We are committed to combating climate change and empowering makers."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 155 ESG factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society and ESG performance.

Using a methodology developed by 3BL Media, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2022 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is from March 19, 2021 to March 18, 2022.

"Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade will require companies to truly embed ESG into the core of their business," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions."

Stanley Black & Decker's purpose – For Those Who Make the World – helped launch a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy that tied the company's purpose with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The strategy focuses the company's efforts on three key pillars: empowering makers, innovating with purpose and creating a more sustainable world. While the company always had a deep commitment to CSR, the strategy, born in 2017, was reflective of the company's broader ambition to help be a force for good.

By 2030, Stanley Black & Decker plans to enable 10 million creators and makers to thrive in a changing world, innovate our products to enhance the lives of 500 million people, and be carbon positive in its global operations, meaning its carbon capture is greater than its carbon emissions. Stanley Black & Decker also aims to build a culture where inclusiveness is a reflex, not an initiative and all employees feel valued, heard and positioned to succeed.

Earlier this month, Stanley Black & Decker released the company's second consolidated ESG report. Building on the company's commitment to provide transparency of its ESG data, Stanley Black & Decker's annual ESG Report serves as a comprehensive resource highlighting the company's dedication to its sustainability, social impact and governance goals, with an emphasis on addressing climate impacts and elevating diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I).

To learn more about the company's ESG efforts, visit: https://ir.stanleyblackanddecker.com/news-events/press-releases/news-details/2022/Stanley-Black--Decker-Releases-Second-Annual-ESG-Report-Growth-With-Purpose/default.aspx.

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 ranking and methodology visit: https://100best.3blmedia.com/.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL Media has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 155 environmental, social and governance factors.

About 3BL Media

3BL Media's unrivaled distribution platforms and TriplePundit Brand Studio promote the environmental, social, governance (ESG) initiatives of leading companies, private equity firms, nonprofits and NGOs to a global audience. Learn more here.

